SUI: SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Dealing in securities by an associate of a Director

SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Dealing in securities by an associate of a Director

06/04/2019 | 06:15am EDT
SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Dealing in securities by an associate of a Director
Dealing in securities by an associate of a Director
SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1967/007528/06)
Share code: SUI
ISIN: ZAE000097580
("Sun International" or "the Company")
DEALING IN SECURITIES BY AN ASSOCIATE OF A DIRECTOR
In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed:-
Name : S Sithole
Title : Non-Executive Director
Company : Sun International
Name of Associate : Value Capital Partners (Pty) Ltd*
Nature of Transaction : On market purchase of Sun International ordinary shares
Date of Transaction : 30 May 2019
Number of Securities : 326 509
Share Price : R52.4429
Value of Transaction : R17 123 078.84
Nature of Interest : Indirect Beneficial
Clearance to Deal Received : Yes
* Mr S Sithole has an indirect beneficial interest in Value Capital Partners (Pty) Ltd ("VCP"), which is the
advisor to Legae Peresec Fund Platform Proprietary Limited, the registered investment manager for
various funds advised by VCP.
Sandton
04 June 2019
Sponsor to Sun International
Investec Bank Limited
Date: 04/06/2019 08:32:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE').
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct,
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Sun International Limited published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 10:14:05 UTC
