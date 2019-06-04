SUI: SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Dealing in securities by an associate of a Director

SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number: 1967/007528/06)

Share code: SUI

ISIN: ZAE000097580

("Sun International" or "the Company")

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY AN ASSOCIATE OF A DIRECTOR

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed:-

Name : S Sithole

Title : Non-Executive Director

Company : Sun International

Name of Associate : Value Capital Partners (Pty) Ltd*

Nature of Transaction : On market purchase of Sun International ordinary shares

Date of Transaction : 30 May 2019

Number of Securities : 326 509

Share Price : R52.4429

Value of Transaction : R17 123 078.84

Nature of Interest : Indirect Beneficial

Clearance to Deal Received : Yes

* Mr S Sithole has an indirect beneficial interest in Value Capital Partners (Pty) Ltd ("VCP"), which is the

advisor to Legae Peresec Fund Platform Proprietary Limited, the registered investment manager for

various funds advised by VCP.

Sandton

04 June 2019

Sponsor to Sun International

Investec Bank Limited

