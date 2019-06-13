SUI: SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Dealing in securities by an associate of a director Dealing in securities by an associate of a director SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1967/007528/06) Share code: SUI ISIN: ZAE000097580 ("Sun International" or "the Company") DEALING IN SECURITIES BY AN ASSOCIATE OF A DIRECTOR In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed:- Name : S Sithole Title : Non-Executive Director Company : Sun International Name of Associate : Value Capital Partners (Pty) Ltd* Nature of Transaction : On market purchase of Sun International ordinary shares Date of Transaction : 10 June 2019 Number of Securities : 32 525 Share Price : R52.7713 Value of Transaction : R1 716 386.53 Nature of Interest : Indirect Beneficial Clearance to Deal Received : Yes * Mr S Sithole has an indirect beneficial interest in Value Capital Partners (Pty) Ltd ("VCP"), which is the advisor to Legae Peresec Fund Platform Proprietary Limited, the registered investment manager for various funds advised by VCP. Sandton 13 June 2019 Sponsor to Sun International Investec Bank Limited Date: 13/06/2019 08:28:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.

