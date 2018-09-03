SUI: SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Unaudited .../02

We have applied to the North West Gaming Board to restructure the Carousel operations, which we expect will return it to profitability. Sun Slots income and EBITDA increased by 12% and 11% respectively, with EBITDA impacted by the increase in the VAT rate. Management fees and related income of R276 million was 6% lower than the prior corresponding period due to lower project fees received of R11 million compared to the prior comparable period of R36 million. Management company costs of R189 million were R7 million lower than the prior corresponding period. Latam The table below includes the historic trading of Sun Dreams for the six months ended 30 June 2017, with the conversion at the average exchange rate for the six-month period ended 30 June 2018, to enable comparison in Rands. The table is inclusive of the presentation of constant currency information. Income EBITDA Depreciation and amortisation Operating profit R million 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 2017 Monticello 913 863 270 246 (76) (67) 194 179 Sun Dreams SCJ licences 801 782 297 302 (18) (19) 279 283 Sun Dreams municipal licences 406 416 145 157 (18) (23) 127 135 Sun Chile office - 9 - 8 - - - 8 Central office - - (105) (83) (56) (55) (161) (138) Chile operations 2 120 2 070 607 630 (168) (164) 439 467 Ocean Sun 57 120 (11) (37) (38) (42) (49) (79) Sun Nao Colombia 9 14 (3) (21) (12) (13) (15) (35) Peru excluding Thunderbird Resorts 142 126 30 18 (17) (14) 13 4 Thunderbird Resorts 54 - 8 - (3) - 5 - Latam total 2 382 2 330 631 590 (238) (233) 393 357 Constant currency adjustment - 9 - 1 - (1) - 1 2 382 2 339 631 591 (238) (234) 393 358 Average ZAR: CLP exchange rate 49.81 49.65 The presentation of financial information on a constant currency basis falls into the category of non-application of a specific IFRS requirement and is therefore regarded as pro forma information, per the JSE Listings Requirements. The pro forma information has been prepared for illustrative purposes only and because of its nature, it may not fairly present the group's financial position, changes in equity, results of operations or cash flow. The pro forma information has been extracted from management accounts. Shareholders are further advised that the above information has not been reviewed or reported on by our auditors. Overall, income from Chile increased by 2% to CLP106 billion (R2.1 billion) while EBITDA decreased by 3% to CLP30.2 billion (R607 million). Monticello benefitted from its new arena and a refresh of its restaurant offering. This helped drive footfall and income, which was up 6%, with EBITDA up by 10%. In addition, certain costs were moved from Monticello to the central office. The closure of the International VIP Business and the 66th floor of the Ocean Sun Casino led to a decrease in income and a significant reduction in costs. While the property has continued to incur a loss, we are moving closer to a breakeven situation. We continue pursuing opportunities to sell the 65th and 66th floors of the Towers where the Ocean Sun Casino is situated. Following the closure of the Sun Nao Casino in Colombia, we opened a few small low-cost slot halls utilising the machines and tables from the Sun Nao casino. This model is more appropriate for the Colombian market and although we continue to incur a small loss, we believe there is further potential to expand in Colombia and turn the business into a profitable venture. We have settled the outstanding rental for the Sun Nao casino at US$1.5 million, $US2.3 million below what we have provided for. The Peruvian operations (excluding Thunderbird Resorts) increased income by 13% and EBITDA by 67% to R30 million. Thunderbird Resorts, which was consolidated from April 2018, contributed R54 million in income and R8 million in EBITDA. The performance was below expectation in the first few months due to low win percentages; however, in the last few months, the property has met expectations. GROUP BORROWINGS In June 2018, Sun International concluded an equity capital raise through a renounceable rights offer ("Rights Offer") when it successfully raised an amount of R1.6 billion. The Rights Offer was significantly oversubscribed. The funds from the Rights Offer were utilised against the settlement of debt, and a saving in interest of approximately R75 million is expected in the second half of 2018. Sun International's borrowings as at 30 June 2018 were R15.1 billion, in line with December 2017. Following the R1.6 billion Rights Offer, South African debt reduced from R11.4 billion at 31 December 2017 to R9.7 billion. Latam debt, however, increased following the raising of a 10-year bond by Sun Dreams for the acquisition of the minority's approximate 20% interest in Sun Dreams, which was funded by Sun Dreams. The group's balance sheet remains resilient and the operations continue to generate strong cash flows. Debt covenant levels were adjusted and the group continues to trade within these levels. The group has unutilised borrowing facilities of R1.4 billion and available cash balances of R862 million. Minorities Sun R million Total debt share International South Africa 9 723 1 377 8 346 SunWest 571 200 371 SunWest - V&A loan 246 86 160 Afrisun Gauteng 627 34 593 Afrisun KZN 293 97 196 Emfuleni 533 80 453 Wild Coast 266 80 186 Meropa 115 33 82 Teemane 76 19 57 Windmill 93 25 68 Golden Valley (8) (3) (5) Sun Slots 15 4 11 Time Square 4 874 695 4 179 Menlyn Maine 186 27 159 Management and corporate 1 836 - 1 836 Nigeria 560 284 276 Shareholder loans 862 437 425 Sun International intercompany debt (302) (153) (149) Latam 4 779 1 421 3 358 Sun Dreams 3 986 1 421 2 565 Sun Chile 793 - 793 30 June 2018 15 062 3 082 11 980 31 December 2017 14 995 2 654 12 341 Debt covenants South Africa Sun Dreams Covenant Actual Covenant Actual Debt to EBITDA 3.5x 3.2x 4.75x 3.5x Interest cover 2.5x 3.1x CAPITAL EXPENDITURE Set out below is a breakdown of the capital expenditure for the six months ended 30 June 2018 and forecast spend up to 31 December 2018. H1 H2 December six months six months 12 months R million Actuals Forecast Forecast South African operations Expansionary Time Square 166 - 166 166 - 166 Refurbishment and ongoing - Sun City 52 146 198 GrandWest 43 106 149 Sibaya 26 64 90 SunSlots 50 57 107 Time Square 7 2 9 Other 83 145 228 Total South African capital expenditure 427 520 947 Latam operations Refurbishment and ongoing 86 207 293 Total Latam capital expenditure 86 207 293 Nigeria operations Refurbishment and ongoing 6 7 13 Total capital expenditure 6 7 13 Total group capital expenditure 519 734 1 253 UPDATE ON STRATEGIC INITIATIVES Time Square With the commencement of operations of the 238-key hotel on 1 April 2018, Time Square is now fully operational with all components complete. The total cost of the development equalled R4.3 billion. Tourist Company of Nigeria (TCN) The board of the TCN - Federal Palace - has been reconstituted with the Securities Exchange Commission appointing two directors thereto. Deloitte is expected to complete its investigation of the shareholder dispute shortly. Once the Deloitte investigation has been completed, it will pave the way for Sun International to exit its investment in Nigeria. Acquisition by Sun International of 50% of Entretenimientos Del Sur Limitada's (EDS) equity interest in Sun Dreams and put options On 30 May 2017, Sun International advised shareholders that it had acquired 50% of EDS's approximately 20% shareholding in Sun Dreams, thereby increasing its interest in Sun Dreams to approximately 65%. Nueva Inversiones Pacifico Sur Limitada ("Pacifico"), the other minority in Sun Dreams, acquired the balance, thereby increasing its interest to approximately 35%. The acquisition of EDS's interest was funded through Sun Dreams' available cash resources and through the issue of a 10-year bullet bond of R1.5 billion (CLP65 billion) at a rate of Chile inflation in the range of (2.5% to 3.0%) + 3.97%. This resulted in both Sun International (R810 million) and Pacifico (R810 million) receiving shareholder loans (in Chilean Pesos) from Sun Dreams to fund the acquisition of EDS shareholding. As part of the transaction, the put options previously exercisable by Pacifico and EDS against Sun International fell away with the put option liability and reserve derecognised from the balance sheet. Chile municipal licence bidding process Shareholders are referred to the announcement released on SENS on 12 June 2018, regarding the outcome of the Chilean Municipal Licence Bidding process. As previously reported, Sun Dreams submitted bids for the two municipal licences that it currently holds, namely Iquique and Puerto Varas and for an additional three licences. On Friday, 8 June 2018, the SCJ adjudicated the bidding process in respect of the five Chilean municipal licences. The bid for the Iquique municipal licence was awarded to Sun Dreams for a further period of 15 years. Although Sun Dreams' bids met the minimum bid requirements, the remaining four licences were not awarded to Sun Dreams. The economic offers submitted would not have delivered acceptable rates of return as required by the boards of Sun Dreams and Sun International for similar projects of this nature. Peru acquisition Sun Dreams finalised the acquisition in Peru of Thunderbird Resorts on 11 April 2018. Thunderbird includes four gambling operations generating EBITDA of US$4.2 million. The purchase consideration of US$26 million includes premises valued at US$12.5 million. The acquisition presents an opportunity for Sun Dreams to strengthen its position in Peru and diversify its asset base in Latam. Argentina acquisition On 29 June 2018, Sun Dreams entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the issued share capital of the Park Hyatt Hotel and Casino in Mendoza, Argentina, for a purchase price of US$22.5 million and a potential earn out payment of $3 million. The acquisition consideration is at an approximate 5.4x historic EBITDA. The Park Hyatt Hotel and Casino comprises of 186 rooms, 647 slot machines and 19 tables and the transaction became unconditional on 11 July 2018. The acquisition of this hotel and casino is aligned with the board's strategy of diversifying the group's assets across Latam and extending the average length of the licences of the group. The casino license is for a 20 year period. SUNWEST EXCLUSIVITY The Western Cape Government gazetted draft legislation on 28 February 2018 to establish three zones for casinos in the Cape Metropole and to allow for the relocation of casino licences. The legislation includes changes to the gaming tax tables and conditions for relocation, which will entail additional taxes and fees, obligations to mitigate any negative impacts that relocating a casino may have on the area from where the casino relocates, and provides for economic opportunities for designated groups that reside in the area to which the casino will relocate. We have submitted comments on the draft legislation and simultaneously engaged with a number of stakeholders, which included the media, local municipalities in Worcester, Caledon and Mykonos and other interested stakeholder groupings. SMOKING LEGISLATION The Department of Health published the Draft Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill 2018 ("the Draft Bill") for public comment. The Draft Bill, inter alia, proposes prohibiting any person from smoking in an enclosed public place or an enclosed workplace. The operation of casinos falls within the scope of this provision. The effect is that casinos will no longer be permitted to designate separate, indoor smoking areas/ rooms. We have engaged with the gaming regulators on the matter and the Casino Association of South Africa and have made submissions on the Draft Bill. CHANGES TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND COMMITTEES Mr GR Rosenthal, who held the position of chairman of the company's audit committee, retired as a non-executive director of Sun International on 15 May 2018 and was succeeded by Ms CM Henry as the new chairman of the audit committee. On 1 June 2018, Ms CM Henry was appointed as an additional member of the Sun International Social and Ethics Committee, while Dr NN Gwagwa and Mr GW Dempster were appointed as members of Sun International's Remuneration and Risk Committees respectively. Shareholders are further advised that with effect from 20 June 2018, Mr S Sithole was appointed as a non-executive director of Sun International. Mr S Sithole, who is a Chartered Accountant by profession, is the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Value Capital Partners, an activist investment company, and also serves on the boards of a number of public listed companies in South Africa. Effective 31 August 2018, Mr S Sithole was appointed as a member of Sun International's Remuneration and Investment committees. OUTLOOK As a result of the subdued local economy and low economic growth experienced in Chile, we expect trading to remain under pressure. We are however encouraged by the trading at Time Square, Monticello, Sun Slots and our Peru operations. Forward bookings on the hospitality front have also improved which will assist both Sun City and Table Bay. The continued focus on maximizing efficiencies and reducing costs will help us protect our margins in this difficult trading environment. We will, however, need to deal with the full impact of the increase in VAT in the second half as well as the requirement to permanently employ temporary contract labour workers at our properties in terms of the recent Constitutional Court ruling. While we expect our new operations in Peru and Argentina to contribute positively in the second half, interest costs in Latam will increase following these acquisitions and the acquisition of the minority interest in Sun Dreams. Earnings attributable to Latam minorities will, as a consequence of the acquisition, reduce. The proceeds from the rights offer will help reduce interest costs in South Africa although the number of shares in issue has increased. We will continue focusing on reducing our debt levels and improving our debt covenants. AUDIT OPINION The interim group financial results have not been reviewed or audited. DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT The financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2018 and the constant currency adjustments is the responsibility of the directors and has been prepared for illustrative purposes only to show what the results may have looked like had the currency been the same in both periods. Accordingly, the information contained in this announcement may not fairly present Sun International's financial position, changes in equity, results of operations or cash flows. APPROVAL OF INTERIM GROUP FINANCIAL RESULTS The interim group financial results were prepared under the supervision of the Chief Financial Officer, N Basthdaw; B Compt (Hons), CTA, CA(SA), M Com, HDip Company Law and approved by the board of directors on 31 August 2018. For and on behalf of the board MV Moosa AM Leeming N Basthdaw Chairman Chief Executive Chief Financial Officer Registered office: 6 Sandown Valley Crescent, Sandown, Sandton 2196 Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited Transfer secretaries: Computershare Investor Services (Pty) Ltd, 1st Floor, Rosebank Towers, 15 Biermann Avenue, Rosebank, 2196 Directors: MV Moosa (Chairman), PL Campher (Lead Independent Director), AM Leeming (Chief Executive)*, PD Bacon (British), N Basthdaw (Chief Financial Officer)*, EAMMG Cibie (Chilean), GW Dempster, CM Henry, Dr NN Gwagwa, BLM Makgabo-Fiskerstrand, DR Mokhobo*, S Sithole (Zimbabwean) * Executive Group Company Secretary AG Johnston Date: 03/09/2018 08:00:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.

JSE News Service (SENS)