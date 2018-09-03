Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Sun International Ltd    SUIJ   ZAE000097580

SUN INTERNATIONAL LTD (SUIJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

SUI: SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Unaudited .../02

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 10:17am CEST
We have applied to the North West Gaming Board to restructure the Carousel operations, which we expect will return it to
profitability.
Sun Slots income and EBITDA increased by 12% and 11% respectively, with EBITDA impacted by the increase in the VAT rate.
Management fees and related income of R276 million was 6% lower than the prior corresponding period due to lower project fees received of R11 million compared to the prior comparable period of R36 million.
Management company costs of R189 million were R7 million lower than the prior corresponding period.
Latam
The table below includes the historic trading of Sun Dreams for the six months ended 30 June 2017, with the conversion at the average exchange rate for the six-month period ended 30 June 2018, to enable comparison in
Rands.
The table is inclusive of the presentation of constant currency information.
                                                                                                   Income                        EBITDA                Depreciation and amortisation        Operating profit
R million                                                                                   2018            2017          2018            2017             2018           2017           2018             2017
Monticello                                                                                   913             863           270             246              (76)           (67)           194              179
Sun Dreams SCJ licences                                                                      801             782           297             302              (18)           (19)           279              283
Sun Dreams municipal licences                                                                406             416           145             157              (18)           (23)           127              135
Sun Chile office                                                                               -               9             -               8                -              -              -                8
Central office                                                                                 -               -          (105)            (83)             (56)           (55)          (161)            (138)
Chile operations                                                                           2 120           2 070           607             630             (168)          (164)           439              467
Ocean Sun                                                                                     57             120           (11)            (37)             (38)           (42)           (49)             (79)
Sun Nao Colombia                                                                               9              14            (3)            (21)             (12)           (13)           (15)             (35)
Peru excluding Thunderbird Resorts                                                           142             126            30              18              (17)           (14)            13                4
Thunderbird Resorts                                                                           54               -             8               -               (3)             -              5                -
Latam total                                                                                2 382           2 330           631             590             (238)          (233)           393              357
Constant currency adjustment                                                                   -               9             -               1                -             (1)             -                1
                                                                                           2 382           2 339           631             591             (238)          (234)           393              358
Average ZAR: CLP exchange rate                                                             49.81           49.65
The presentation of financial information on a constant currency basis falls into the category of non-application of a specific IFRS requirement and is
therefore regarded as pro forma information, per the JSE Listings Requirements. The pro forma information has been prepared for illustrative purposes
only and because of its nature, it may not fairly present the group's financial position, changes in equity, results of operations or cash flow. The pro
forma information has been extracted from management accounts. Shareholders are further advised that the above information has not been reviewed
or reported on by our auditors.
Overall, income from Chile increased by 2% to CLP106 billion (R2.1 billion) while EBITDA decreased by 3% to CLP30.2 billion (R607 million). Monticello
benefitted from its new arena and a refresh of its restaurant offering. This helped drive footfall and income, which was up 6%, with EBITDA up by 10%. In
addition, certain costs were moved from Monticello to the central office.
The closure of the International VIP Business and the 66th floor of the Ocean Sun Casino led to a decrease in income and a significant reduction in
costs. While the property has continued to incur a loss, we are moving closer to a breakeven situation. We continue pursuing opportunities to sell the
65th and 66th floors of the Towers where the Ocean Sun Casino is situated.
Following the closure of the Sun Nao Casino in Colombia, we opened a few small low-cost slot halls utilising the machines and tables from the Sun
Nao casino. This model is more appropriate for the Colombian market and although we continue to incur a small loss, we believe there is further
potential to expand in Colombia and turn the business into a profitable venture. We have settled the outstanding rental for the Sun Nao casino at US$1.5
million, $US2.3 million below what we have provided for.
The Peruvian operations (excluding Thunderbird Resorts) increased income by 13% and EBITDA by 67% to R30 million. Thunderbird Resorts, which was
consolidated from April 2018, contributed R54 million in income and R8 million in EBITDA. The performance was below expectation in the first few
months due to low win percentages; however, in the last few months, the property has met expectations.
GROUP BORROWINGS
In June 2018, Sun International concluded an equity capital raise through a renounceable rights offer ("Rights Offer") when it successfully raised an
amount of R1.6 billion. The Rights Offer was significantly oversubscribed. The funds from the Rights Offer were utilised against the settlement of debt,
and a saving in interest of approximately R75 million is expected in the second half of 2018.
Sun International's borrowings as at 30 June 2018 were R15.1 billion, in line with December 2017. Following the R1.6 billion Rights Offer, South African
debt reduced from R11.4 billion at 31 December 2017 to R9.7 billion. Latam debt, however, increased following the raising of a 10-year bond by Sun
Dreams for the acquisition of the minority's approximate 20% interest in Sun Dreams, which was funded by Sun Dreams.
The group's balance sheet remains resilient and the operations continue to generate strong cash flows. Debt covenant levels were adjusted and the group 
continues to trade within these levels.
The group has unutilised borrowing facilities of R1.4 billion and available cash balances of R862 million.
                                                                                                        Minorities              Sun
R million                                                                               Total debt           share    International
South Africa                                                                                 9 723           1 377            8 346
SunWest                                                                                        571             200              371
SunWest - V&A loan                                                                             246              86              160
Afrisun Gauteng                                                                                627              34              593
Afrisun KZN                                                                                    293              97              196
Emfuleni                                                                                       533              80              453
Wild Coast                                                                                     266              80              186
Meropa                                                                                         115              33               82
Teemane                                                                                         76              19               57
Windmill                                                                                        93              25               68
Golden Valley                                                                                   (8)             (3)              (5)
Sun Slots                                                                                       15               4               11
Time Square                                                                                  4 874             695            4 179
Menlyn Maine                                                                                   186              27              159
Management and corporate                                                                     1 836               -            1 836
Nigeria                                                                                        560             284              276
Shareholder loans                                                                              862             437              425
Sun International intercompany debt                                                           (302)           (153)            (149)
Latam                                                                                        4 779           1 421            3 358
Sun Dreams                                                                                   3 986           1 421            2 565
Sun Chile                                                                                      793               -              793
30 June 2018                                                                                15 062           3 082           11 980
31 December 2017                                                                            14 995           2 654           12 341
Debt covenants
                                                                                                 South Africa                    Sun Dreams
                                                                                           Covenant          Actual        Covenant        Actual
Debt to EBITDA                                                                                 3.5x            3.2x           4.75x          3.5x
Interest cover                                                                                 2.5x            3.1x
CAPITAL EXPENDITURE
Set out below is a breakdown of the capital expenditure for the six months ended 30 June 2018 and forecast spend up to 31 December 2018.
 
                                                                                                H1              H2        December
                                                                                        six months      six months       12 months
R million                                                                                  Actuals        Forecast        Forecast
South African operations
 Expansionary
  Time Square                                                                                  166               -             166
                                                                                               166               -             166
 Refurbishment and ongoing                                                                                       -
  Sun City                                                                                      52             146             198
  GrandWest                                                                                     43             106             149
  Sibaya                                                                                        26              64              90
  SunSlots                                                                                      50              57             107
  Time Square                                                                                    7               2               9
  Other                                                                                         83             145             228
Total South African capital expenditure                                                        427             520             947
Latam operations
 Refurbishment and ongoing                                                                      86             207             293
Total Latam capital expenditure                                                                 86             207             293
Nigeria operations
 Refurbishment and ongoing                                                                       6               7              13
Total capital expenditure                                                                        6               7              13
Total group capital expenditure                                                                519             734           1 253
UPDATE ON STRATEGIC INITIATIVES
Time Square
With the commencement of operations of the 238-key hotel on 1 April 2018, Time Square is now fully operational with all components complete. The
total cost of the development equalled R4.3 billion.
Tourist Company of Nigeria (TCN)
The board of the TCN - Federal Palace - has been reconstituted with the Securities Exchange Commission appointing two directors thereto. Deloitte is
expected to complete its investigation of the shareholder dispute shortly. Once the Deloitte investigation has been completed, it will pave the way for
Sun International to exit its investment in Nigeria.
Acquisition by Sun International of 50% of Entretenimientos Del Sur Limitada's (EDS) equity interest in Sun Dreams and put options
On 30 May 2017, Sun International advised shareholders that it had acquired 50% of EDS's approximately 20% shareholding in Sun Dreams, thereby
increasing its interest in Sun Dreams to approximately 65%. Nueva Inversiones Pacifico Sur Limitada ("Pacifico"), the other minority in Sun Dreams,
acquired the balance, thereby increasing its interest to approximately 35%. The acquisition of EDS's interest was funded through Sun Dreams' available
cash resources and through the issue of a 10-year bullet bond of R1.5 billion (CLP65 billion) at a rate of Chile inflation in the range of (2.5% to 3.0%) + 3.97%. 
This resulted in both Sun International (R810 million) and Pacifico (R810 million) receiving shareholder loans (in Chilean Pesos) from Sun Dreams to fund
the acquisition of EDS shareholding. As part of the transaction, the put options previously exercisable by Pacifico and EDS against Sun International fell
away with the put option liability and reserve derecognised from the balance sheet.
Chile municipal licence bidding process
Shareholders are referred to the announcement released on SENS on 12 June 2018, regarding the outcome of the Chilean Municipal Licence Bidding
process. As previously reported, Sun Dreams submitted bids for the two municipal licences that it currently holds, namely Iquique and Puerto Varas and
for an additional three licences. On Friday, 8 June 2018, the SCJ adjudicated the bidding process in respect of the five Chilean municipal licences. The
bid for the Iquique municipal licence was awarded to Sun Dreams for a further period of 15 years. Although Sun Dreams' bids met the minimum bid requirements, 
the remaining four licences were not awarded to Sun Dreams. The economic offers submitted would not have delivered acceptable rates of return as required by the 
boards of Sun Dreams and Sun International for similar projects of this nature.
Peru acquisition
Sun Dreams finalised the acquisition in Peru of Thunderbird Resorts on 11 April 2018. Thunderbird includes four gambling operations generating EBITDA
of US$4.2 million. The purchase consideration of US$26 million includes premises valued at US$12.5 million. The acquisition presents an opportunity for
Sun Dreams to strengthen its position in Peru and diversify its asset base in Latam.
Argentina acquisition
On 29 June 2018, Sun Dreams entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the issued share capital of the Park Hyatt Hotel and Casino in Mendoza,
Argentina, for a purchase price of US$22.5 million and a potential earn out payment of $3 million. The acquisition consideration is at an approximate
5.4x historic EBITDA. The Park Hyatt Hotel and Casino comprises of 186 rooms, 647 slot machines and 19 tables and the transaction became
unconditional on 11 July 2018.
The acquisition of this hotel and casino is aligned with the board's strategy of diversifying the group's assets across Latam and extending the average
length of the licences of the group. The casino license is for a 20 year period.
SUNWEST EXCLUSIVITY
The Western Cape Government gazetted draft legislation on 28 February 2018 to establish three zones for casinos in the Cape Metropole and to allow
for the relocation of casino licences. The legislation includes changes to the gaming tax tables and conditions for relocation, which will entail additional
taxes and fees, obligations to mitigate any negative impacts that relocating a casino may have on the area from where the casino relocates, and
provides for economic opportunities for designated groups that reside in the area to which the casino will relocate.
We have submitted comments on the draft legislation and simultaneously engaged with a number of stakeholders, which included the media, local
municipalities in Worcester, Caledon and Mykonos and other interested stakeholder groupings.
SMOKING LEGISLATION
The Department of Health published the Draft Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill 2018 ("the Draft Bill") for public
comment. The Draft Bill, inter alia, proposes prohibiting any person from smoking in an enclosed public place or an enclosed workplace. The operation
of casinos falls within the scope of this provision. The effect is that casinos will no longer be permitted to designate separate, indoor smoking areas/
rooms. We have engaged with the gaming regulators on the matter and the Casino Association of South Africa and have made submissions on the
Draft Bill.
CHANGES TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND COMMITTEES
Mr GR Rosenthal, who held the position of chairman of the company's audit committee, retired as a non-executive director of Sun International on
15 May 2018 and was succeeded by Ms CM Henry as the new chairman of the audit committee.
On 1 June 2018, Ms CM Henry was appointed as an additional member of the Sun International Social and Ethics Committee, while Dr NN Gwagwa and
Mr GW Dempster were appointed as members of Sun International's Remuneration and Risk Committees respectively.
Shareholders are further advised that with effect from 20 June 2018, Mr S Sithole was appointed as a non-executive director of Sun International. 
Mr S Sithole, who is a Chartered Accountant by profession, is the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Value Capital Partners, an activist 
investment company, and also serves on the boards of a number of public listed companies in South Africa. Effective 31 August 2018, Mr S Sithole 
was appointed as a member of  Sun International's Remuneration and Investment committees.
OUTLOOK
As a result of the subdued local economy and low economic growth experienced in Chile, we expect trading to remain under pressure. We are however
encouraged by the trading at Time Square, Monticello, Sun Slots and our Peru operations. Forward bookings on the hospitality front have also improved
which will assist both Sun City and Table Bay.
The continued focus on maximizing efficiencies and reducing costs will help us protect our margins in this difficult trading environment. We will,
however, need to deal with the full impact of the increase in VAT in the second half as well as the requirement to permanently employ temporary
contract labour workers at our properties in terms of the recent Constitutional Court ruling.
While we expect our new operations in Peru and Argentina to contribute positively in the second half, interest costs in Latam will increase following
these acquisitions and the acquisition of the minority interest in Sun Dreams. Earnings attributable to Latam minorities will, as a consequence of the
acquisition, reduce.
The proceeds from the rights offer will help reduce interest costs in South Africa although the number of shares in issue has increased.
We will continue focusing on reducing our debt levels and improving our debt covenants.
AUDIT OPINION
The interim group financial results have not been reviewed or audited.
DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
The financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2018 and the constant currency adjustments is the responsibility of the directors and has
been prepared for illustrative purposes only to show what the results may have looked like had the currency been the same in both periods.
Accordingly, the information contained in this announcement may not fairly present Sun International's financial position, changes in equity, results of
operations or cash flows.
APPROVAL OF INTERIM GROUP FINANCIAL RESULTS
The interim group financial results were prepared under the supervision of the Chief Financial Officer, N Basthdaw; B Compt (Hons), CTA, CA(SA), M
Com, HDip Company Law and approved by the board of directors on 31 August 2018.
For and on behalf of the board
MV Moosa           AM Leeming                N Basthdaw
Chairman           Chief Executive           Chief Financial Officer
Registered office:
6 Sandown Valley Crescent, Sandown, Sandton 2196
Sponsor:
Investec Bank Limited
Transfer secretaries:
Computershare Investor Services (Pty) Ltd,
1st Floor, Rosebank Towers, 15 Biermann Avenue, Rosebank, 2196
Directors:
MV Moosa (Chairman), PL Campher
(Lead Independent Director), AM Leeming (Chief Executive)*, PD Bacon (British),
N Basthdaw (Chief Financial Officer)*, EAMMG Cibie (Chilean), GW Dempster,
CM Henry, Dr NN Gwagwa,
BLM Makgabo-Fiskerstrand,
DR Mokhobo*, S Sithole (Zimbabwean)
* Executive
Group Company Secretary
AG Johnston
Date: 03/09/2018 08:00:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.
2018-09-03
print| e-mail
Linked Stories
SUI: SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Unaudited interim results announcement for the six month period ended 30 June 2018
SUI: SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Dealing in Securities by an Associate of A Director
SUI: SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Dealing in Securities by an Associate of a Director
SUI: SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Dealing in securities by an associate of a director
SUI: SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Appointment of Non-Executive Director
JSE News Service (SENS)
SUN INTERNATIONAL 09:54:24 09/03/2018
All JSE data delayed by 15 min.

KEY:
O=OPEN | C=CLOSE
B=BID | A=ASK
H=HIGH* | L=LOW*
YH=YEAR HIGH* | YL=YEAR LOW*
VOL=VOLUME
P/E=PRICE/EARNINGS* | YLD=YIELD*
DY=DIVIDEND YIELD*

*Calculated by IRESS

5400 		50
O 5310 C 5350
B 5354 A 5391
H 5400 L 5300
YH 6983 YL 4600
VOL 35472
P/E -30.00 YLD -3.33
DY N/A

Disclaimer

Sun International Limited published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 08:16:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUN INTERNATIONAL LTD
10:47aSUN INTERNATIONAL : Keeps Focus on Costs, Increasing Efficiencies
PU
10:17aSUI : SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Unaudited .../02
PU
07/02SUI : SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Dealing in Securities by an Associate of A Dir..
PU
06/28SUI : SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Dealing in Securities by an Associate of a Dir..
PU
06/25SUI : SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Dealing in securities by an associate of a dir..
PU
06/20SUI : SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Appointment of Non-Executive Director
PU
06/19SUI : SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Dealing in Securities by Directors and Company..
PU
06/12SUI : SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Sun Dreams SpA ("Sun Dreams"): Results of Chil..
PU
06/04SUI : SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Results of the Rights Offer
PU
06/01SUI : SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Appointments to Board Committees
PU
More news
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2018 16 284 M
EBIT 2018 2 814 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 12 501 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 9,50
P/E ratio 2019 9,08
EV / Sales 2018 1,22x
EV / Sales 2019 1,07x
Capitalization 7 315 M
Chart SUN INTERNATIONAL LTD
Duration : Period :
Sun International Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUN INTERNATIONAL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 66,8  ZAR
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Michael Leeming Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mohammed Valli Moosa Non-Executive Chairman
Rob Collins Group Chief Operations & Strategy Officer
Thabo Felix Mosololi Chief Operating Officer
Norman Basthdaw Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUN INTERNATIONAL LTD-12.87%498
SANDS CHINA LTD.-3.40%39 430
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-4.91%31 982
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED33.29%14 504
WYNN MACAU LTD-8.96%14 470
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)-17.77%11 768
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.