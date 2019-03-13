Log in
SUN.KING POWER ELECTRONICS GROUP LTD

(0580)
Sun King Power Electronics : Announcements and Notices - Annual Results Announcement for the Year Ended 31 December 2018, Declaration of Final Dividend and Closure of Register of Members

03/13/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 580)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018,

DECLARATION OF FINAL DIVIDEND AND CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • • Revenue increased by approximately 11.7% to approximately RMB1,290.5 million.

  • • Gross profit decreased by approximately 6.0% to approximately RMB435.4 million.

  • • Gross profit margin decreased from approximately 40.1% to approximately 33.7%.

  • • Profit attributable to owners of the Company amounted to approximately RMB183.3 million.

  • • Earnings per share amounted to approximately RMB11.34 cents (basic) and RMB11.21 cents (diluted), respectively.

ANNUAL RESULTS

The board (the "Board") of Directors (the "Directors") of Sun.King Power Electronics Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce the audited annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2018, with the comparative figures for the corresponding year in 2017, as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Year ended 31 December 2018

Notes

2018

2017

RMB'000

RMB'000

REVENUE

4

1,290,490

1,155,400

Cost of sales

(855,128)

(692,248)

Gross profit

435,362

463,152

Other income and gains

4

41,396

37,113

Selling and distribution expenses

(72,630)

(82,284)

Administrative expenses

(83,624)

(87,481)

Research and development costs

(53,718)

(44,358)

Other expenses

(6,514)

(20,527)

Finance costs

5

(16,474)

(17,837)

Share of profits and losses of:

A joint venture

(26)

(28)

Associates

1,490

2,204

PROFIT BEFORE TAX

6

245,262

249,954

Income tax expense

7

(35,107)

(46,213)

PROFIT FOR THE YEAR

210,155

203,741

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Other comprehensive income/(loss) that may be

reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

544

(262)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)

FOR THE YEAR, NET OF TAX

544

(262)

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR

210,699

203,479

Notes

2018

2017

RMB'000

RMB'000

Profit attributable to:

Owners of the parent

183,301

194,887

Non-controlling interests

26,854

8,854

210,155

203,741

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the parent

183,655

194,717

Non-controlling interests

27,044

8,762

210,699

203,479

EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE

TO ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS

OF THE PARENT

8

Basic

RMB11.34 cents

RMB13.77 cents

Diluted

RMB11.21 cents

RMB13.41 cents

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 31 December 2018

Notes

2018

2017

RMB'000

RMB'000

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

318,924

323,581

Prepaid land lease payments

35,409

36,361

Deposits for purchase of items of property,

plant and equipment

8,795

1,703

Goodwill

41,037

41,037

Other intangible assets

40,844

34,897

Club memberships

1,554

1,554

Investment in a joint venture

15,566

15,592

Investments in associates

36,490

27,000

Trade receivables

10

745

104,155

Contract assets

10

37,535

-

Deferred tax assets

5,889

11,430

Total non-current assets

542,788

597,310

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

154,343

186,255

Trade and bills receivables

10

859,768

879,304

Contract assets

10

86,067

-

Prepayments, deposit and other receivables

43,076

67,671

Prepaid land lease payments

952

952

Derivative financial instruments

218

-

Pledged deposits

35,040

27,517

Cash and cash equivalents

766,891

513,015

Total current assets

1,946,355

1,674,714

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade and bills payables

11

285,646

238,845

Other payables and accruals

58,867

117,445

Contract liabilities

52,283

-

Derivative financial instruments

9,615

130

Interest-bearing bank borrowings

360,354

327,184

Tax payable

42,682

45,353

Total current liabilities

809,447

728,957

NET CURRENT ASSETS

1,136,908

945,757

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES

1,679,696

1,543,067

4

2018

2017

RMB'000

RMB'000

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES

1,679,696

1,543,067

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Deferred income

4,422

12,659

Deferred tax liabilities

6,076

9,255

Total non-current liabilities

10,498

21,914

Net assets

1,669,198

1,521,153

EQUITY

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

Issued capital

138,637

137,476

Treasury shares

(4,135)

(8,773)

Reserves

1,429,062

1,313,372

1,563,564

1,442,075

Non-controlling interests

105,634

79,078

Total equity

1,669,198

1,521,153

Disclaimer

Sun.King Power Electronics Group Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 14:38:01 UTC
