Sun King Power Electronics : Announcements and Notices - Annual Results Announcement for the Year Ended 31 December 2018, Declaration of Final Dividend and Closure of Register of Members
0
03/13/2019 | 10:39am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 580)
ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018,
DECLARATION OF FINAL DIVIDEND AND CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
• Revenue increased by approximately 11.7% to approximately RMB1,290.5 million.
• Gross profit decreased by approximately 6.0% to approximately RMB435.4 million.
• Gross profit margin decreased from approximately 40.1% to approximately 33.7%.
• Profit attributable to owners of the Company amounted to approximately RMB183.3 million.
• Earnings per share amounted to approximately RMB11.34 cents (basic) and RMB11.21 cents (diluted), respectively.
ANNUAL RESULTS
The board (the "Board") of Directors (the "Directors") of Sun.King Power Electronics Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce the audited annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2018, with the comparative figures for the corresponding year in 2017, as follows:
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Year ended 31 December 2018
Notes
2018
2017
RMB'000
RMB'000
REVENUE
4
1,290,490
1,155,400
Cost of sales
(855,128)
(692,248)
Gross profit
435,362
463,152
Other income and gains
4
41,396
37,113
Selling and distribution expenses
(72,630)
(82,284)
Administrative expenses
(83,624)
(87,481)
Research and development costs
(53,718)
(44,358)
Other expenses
(6,514)
(20,527)
Finance costs
5
(16,474)
(17,837)
Share of profits and losses of:
A joint venture
(26)
(28)
Associates
1,490
2,204
PROFIT BEFORE TAX
6
245,262
249,954
Income tax expense
7
(35,107)
(46,213)
PROFIT FOR THE YEAR
210,155
203,741
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Other comprehensive income/(loss) that may be
reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
544
(262)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)
FOR THE YEAR, NET OF TAX
544
(262)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE YEAR
210,699
203,479
Notes
2018
2017
RMB'000
RMB'000
Profit attributable to:
Owners of the parent
183,301
194,887
Non-controlling interests
26,854
8,854
210,155
203,741
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of the parent
183,655
194,717
Non-controlling interests
27,044
8,762
210,699
203,479
EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE
TO ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS
OF THE PARENT
8
Basic
RMB11.34 cents
RMB13.77 cents
Diluted
RMB11.21 cents
RMB13.41 cents
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION31 December 2018
Sun.King Power Electronics Group Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 14:38:01 UTC