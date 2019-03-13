Sun King Power Electronics : Announcements and Notices - Annual Results Announcement for the Year Ended 31 December 2018, Declaration of Final Dividend and Closure of Register of Members

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 580)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018,

DECLARATION OF FINAL DIVIDEND AND CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

• Revenue increased by approximately 11.7% to approximately RMB1,290.5 million.

• Gross profit decreased by approximately 6.0% to approximately RMB435.4 million.

• Gross profit margin decreased from approximately 40.1% to approximately 33.7%.

• Profit attributable to owners of the Company amounted to approximately RMB183.3 million.

• Earnings per share amounted to approximately RMB11.34 cents (basic) and RMB11.21 cents (diluted), respectively.

ANNUAL RESULTS

The board (the "Board") of Directors (the "Directors") of Sun.King Power Electronics Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce the audited annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2018, with the comparative figures for the corresponding year in 2017, as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Year ended 31 December 2018

Notes 2018 2017 RMB'000 RMB'000 REVENUE 4 1,290,490 1,155,400 Cost of sales (855,128) (692,248) Gross profit 435,362 463,152 Other income and gains 4 41,396 37,113 Selling and distribution expenses (72,630) (82,284) Administrative expenses (83,624) (87,481) Research and development costs (53,718) (44,358) Other expenses (6,514) (20,527) Finance costs 5 (16,474) (17,837) Share of profits and losses of: A joint venture (26) (28) Associates 1,490 2,204 PROFIT BEFORE TAX 6 245,262 249,954 Income tax expense 7 (35,107) (46,213) PROFIT FOR THE YEAR 210,155 203,741 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Other comprehensive income/(loss) that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 544 (262) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) FOR THE YEAR, NET OF TAX 544 (262) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR 210,699 203,479

Notes 2018 2017 RMB'000 RMB'000 Profit attributable to: Owners of the parent 183,301 194,887 Non-controlling interests 26,854 8,854 210,155 203,741 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the parent 183,655 194,717 Non-controlling interests 27,044 8,762 210,699 203,479 EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT 8 Basic RMB11.34 cents RMB13.77 cents Diluted RMB11.21 cents RMB13.41 cents

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 31 December 2018

Notes 2018 2017 RMB'000 RMB'000 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 318,924 323,581 Prepaid land lease payments 35,409 36,361 Deposits for purchase of items of property, plant and equipment 8,795 1,703 Goodwill 41,037 41,037 Other intangible assets 40,844 34,897 Club memberships 1,554 1,554 Investment in a joint venture 15,566 15,592 Investments in associates 36,490 27,000 Trade receivables 10 745 104,155 Contract assets 10 37,535 - Deferred tax assets 5,889 11,430 Total non-current assets 542,788 597,310 CURRENT ASSETS Inventories 154,343 186,255 Trade and bills receivables 10 859,768 879,304 Contract assets 10 86,067 - Prepayments, deposit and other receivables 43,076 67,671 Prepaid land lease payments 952 952 Derivative financial instruments 218 - Pledged deposits 35,040 27,517 Cash and cash equivalents 766,891 513,015 Total current assets 1,946,355 1,674,714 CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and bills payables 11 285,646 238,845 Other payables and accruals 58,867 117,445 Contract liabilities 52,283 - Derivative financial instruments 9,615 130 Interest-bearing bank borrowings 360,354 327,184 Tax payable 42,682 45,353 Total current liabilities 809,447 728,957 NET CURRENT ASSETS 1,136,908 945,757 TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,679,696 1,543,067 4