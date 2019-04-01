Sun King Power Electronics : Announcements and Notices - Change of Company Secretary

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 580)

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of Sun.King Power Electronics Group Limited (the "Company") announces that Ms. Ng Ka Man ("Ms. Ng") has tendered her resignation as a joint company secretary of the Company with effect from 1 April 2019.

Ms. Ng has confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board and there are no matters relating to her resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board further announces that following the resignation of Ms. Ng as a joint company secretary of the Company, Ms. Ng will remain as the authorised representative of the Company under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Ms. He Lina ("Ms. He") will remain as the company secretary of the Company. The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") has granted a waiver to the Company from compliance with the requirements under Rules 3.28 and 8.17 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules") for a period from the date of appointment of Ms. Ng as a joint company secretary of the Company to 31 March 2019 in relation to the eligibility of Ms. He to act as a joint company secretary. As Ms. He has been admitted as a member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries, the Directors consider that Ms. He satisfies Rules 3.28 and 8.17 of the Listing Rules and a further waiver will not be necessary.