SUN.KING POWER ELECTRONICS GROUP LTD

(0580)
Sun King Power Electronics : Announcements and Notices - Further Delay in Despatch of Circular

05/29/2019 | 05:19am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 580)

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Reference is made to the announcements (the "Announcements") of Sun.King Power Electronics Group

Limited (the "Company") dated 29 April 2019 and 30 April 2019 in relation to the disposal of 43% equity interests in Jiujiang Sun.King Technology Co., Ltd.* ( 九江賽晶科技股份有限公司) and dated 22

May 2019 in relation to the delay in despatch of Circular. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcements.

As disclosed in the Announcements, the Circular containing, among others, further details of the Disposal and a notice of the extraordinary general meeting will be despatched to the Shareholders in accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rules on or before 29 May 2019.

As additional time is required to finalise the Circular, the Company expects to despatch the Circular on or before 4 June 2019.

By Order of the Board

Sun.King Power Electronics Group Limited

Xiang Jie

Chairman

Hong Kong, 29 May 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Xiang Jie, Mr. Gong Renyuan and Mr. Yue Zhoumin; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Yan Fuquan, Mr. Zhu Ming and Ms. Zhang Ling; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chen Shimin, Mr. Zhang Xuejun, Mr. Leung Ming Shu and Mr. Zhao Hang.

Sun.King Power Electronics Group Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 09:18:03 UTC
