Sun King Power Electronics : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Annual General Meeting

(iv)for the purpose of this resolution:-

(A)"Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of:-

(1)the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company unless by ordinary resolution passed at that meeting, the authority is renewed, either unconditionally or subject to conditions;

(2)the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Articles of Association or any applicable law to be held; and

(3)the date on which such authority is revoked or varied by ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") in general meeting; and

(B)"Rights Issue" means an offer of the Shares in the capital of the Company, or offer or issue of warrants, options or other securities giving rights to subscribe for the Shares open for a period fixed by the Directors to holders of the Shares in the capital of the Company whose names appear on the register of shareholders on a fixed record date in proportion to their holdings of the Shares (subject to such exclusion or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or, having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws or requirements of, or the expense or delay which may be involved in determining the exercise or extent of any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of, any jurisdiction applicable to the Company, any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange applicable to the Company)."

(b)"That:

(i)subject to paragraph (ii) below, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to repurchase the Shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") or any other stock exchange on which the Shares may be listed and recognised for this purpose by the Securities and Futures Commission and the Stock Exchange under The Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-backs and, subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws and the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;

(ii)the number of the Shares, which may be repurchased pursuant to the approval in paragraph (i) above, shall not exceed 10% of the total number of the issued Shares as at the date of passing of this resolution and the approval shall be limited accordingly;