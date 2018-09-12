Sun King Power Electronics : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 580)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made by Sun.King Power Electronics Group Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company is pleased to announce that the subsidiaries of the Company have signed the contracts relating to the project, which amounted to RMB163,542,400 and were awarded to us as disclosed in the announcement dated 11 June 2018 (the "Announcement"), with Changzhou Borui Electric Power Automation Equipment Co., Ltd.. Besides, from the date of the Announcement to 12 September 2018, the subsidiaries of the Company have signed the contracts regarding IGBT drivers and IGBT modules applied in the experimental flexible direct current grid demonstration project in Zhangbei (the "Zhangbei Project") with XJ Electric Co., Ltd., with a total contract sum of RMB177,728,500. So far, the contracts regarding the relevant products applied in the Zhangbei Project that have been signed amount to RMB555,811,922.44.

To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors having made all reasonable enquiry, Changzhou Borui Electric Power Automation Equipment Co., Ltd., XJ Electric Co., Ltd. and their ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and connected persons (within the meaning of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited) of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Sun.King Power Electronics Group Limited

Xiang Jie

Chairman

Hong Kong, 12 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Xiang Jie, Mr. Gong Renyuan and Mr. Yue Zhoumin; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Yan Fuquan, Mr. Zhu Ming and Ms. Zhang Ling; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chen Shimin, Mr. Zhang Xuejun, Mr. Leung Ming

Shu, and Mr. Zhao Hang.