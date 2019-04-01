Sun King Power Electronics : Circulars - Declaration of Final Dividend, General Mandates to Issue Shares and Repurchase Shares, Re-election of Retiring Directors and Notice of Annual General Meeting

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

INTRODUCTION

The purpose of this circular is to give you further information in relation to, inter alia, the following proposals to be put forward at the Annual General Meeting: (a) the declaration of final dividend; (b) the grant to the Directors of the Issue Mandate and the Repurchase Mandate; and (c) the re-election of the retiring Directors.

DECLARATION OF FINAL DIVIDEND OUT OF THE SHARE PREMIUM ACCOUNT AND CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

The Board has recommended the payment of a final dividend of HK3 cents per Share for the year ended 31 December 2018 out of the share premium account of the Company. Conditional upon the passing of ordinary resolution numbered 2 by the Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 4 June 2019 to Thursday, 6 June 2019, both dates inclusive, during which period no transfer of Shares will be registered and the final dividend is expected to be paid on or around Thursday, 20 June 2019 to the Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company at the close of business on Thursday, 6 June 2019.

Under section 34(2) of the Companies Law, the share premium account may be applied by a company in paying dividends to members provided that no dividend may be paid to members out of the share premium account unless, immediately following the date on which the dividend is proposed to be paid, the company shall be able to pay its debts as they fall due in the ordinary course of business. The Board confirms that with respect to payment of the final dividends out of share premium account, the Company will be able to pay its debts as they fall due in the ordinary course of business immediately following the date on which the final dividend is proposed to be paid.

The final dividends are intended to be paid out entirely of the share premium account pursuant to article 134 of the Articles of Association and in accordance with the Companies Law. As at 31 December 2018, based on the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company, the amount standing to the credit of the share premium account was RMB616,899,000. The Board proposed to use an amount of RMB42,425,000 standing to the credit of the share premium account for the payment of the final dividends. Following such payment there will be a remaining balance of RMB574,474,000 standing to the credit of the share premium account.

Reasons for the payment of final dividends out of the share premium account

The Board considers it unnecessary to maintain the share premium account at its current level. The Directors consider that the declaration and proposed payment of the final dividends out of the share premium account is in the interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole.