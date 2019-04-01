Sun King Power Electronics : Form of Proxy for Use at Annual General Meeting

(Note 3)

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 580)

FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

I/We (Note 1) of (Note 1)

being the holder(s) of (Note 2) shares (the "Share(s)") of HK$0.1 each in the capital of Sun.King Power Electronics Group Limited (the "Company") hereby appoint (Note 3)

of

or failing him/her, the chairman of the annual general meeting (the "Annual General Meeting") as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting to be held at Meeting Room VIII, Crowne Plaza Beijing International Airport, 60 Fuqian 1 Street, Tianzhu, Shunyi District, Beijing, People's Republic of China on Thursday, 21 May 2019 at 10:00 a.m. and at any adjournment thereof for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing with or without modification, the resolutions as set out in the notice of the Annual General Meeting and to vote on my/our behalf as hereunder indicated or, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit. My/our proxy will also be entitled to vote on any matters properly put to the Annual General Meeting in such manner as he/she thinks fit.

Ordinary resolutions (Note 4) For (Note 5) Against (Note 5) 1. To receive and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and the reports of directors and auditors for the year ended 31 December 2018. 2. To declare a final dividend of HK3 cents per Share for the year ended 31 December 2018 out of the share premium account of the Company. 3. (a) To re-elect the following retiring directors of the Company: (i) Mr. Yue Zhoumin; (ii) Mr. Chen Shimin; (iii) Mr. Leung Ming Shu; and (iv) Mr. Zhang Xuejun. (b) To authorise the board of directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the directors of the Company. 4. To re-appoint Ernst & Young as the auditors of the Company and authorise the board of directors of the Company to fix their remuneration. 5. (a) To approve a general mandate to the directors of the Company to allot, issue and deal with additional Shares not exceeding 20% of the total number of the issued Shares. (b) To approve a general mandate to the directors of the Company to repurchase Shares not exceeding 10% of the total number of the issued Shares. (c) To extend the authority given to the directors pursuant to ordinary resolution no. 5(a) to issue Shares by adding thereto the number of Shares repurchased under ordinary resolution no. 5(b).

*Please refer to the Notice of the Annual General Meeting for full text of the resolutions

Dated this day of 2019 Signature(s) (Note 6)

Notes:

1.Full name(s) and address(es) shall be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS.

2.Please insert the number of Shares registered in your name(s) to which this form of proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all Shares registered in your name(s).

3.Full name(s) and address(es) shall be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS. If not completed, the chairman of the Annual General Meeting will act as your proxy.

4.The description of the resolutions is by way of summary only. The full text appears in the notice of the Annual General Meeting.

5.IMPORTANT: if you wish to vote for a resolution, tick in the box marked "For". If you wish to vote against a resolution, tick in the box marked "Against". If no direction is given, your proxy may vote or abstain as he/she/it thinks fit.

6.This form of proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointor or of his/her attorney duly authorised in writing or, if the appointor is a corporation, either under its seal or under the hand of an office, attorney or other person authorised to sign the same.

7.Where there are joint holders of any Share any one of such joint holders may vote, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such Share as if he/she/it were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the Annual General Meeting the vote of the senior holder who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding.

8.This form of proxy and (if required by the board of directors of the Company) the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a certified copy of such power or authority, shall be delivered to the Hong Kong branch share registrar of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof at which the person named in this form of proxy proposes to vote.

9.This form of proxy shall not be valid after the expiration of 12 months from the date named in it as the date of its execution, except at an adjourned meeting in case where the meeting was originally held within 12 months from such date. Delivery of this form of proxy shall not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the Annual General Meeting and in such event, this form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the Meeting of the Company (the "Purposes"). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. Request for access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be in writing by mail to the Company/Privacy Compliance Officer of Tricor Investor Services Limited at the above address.