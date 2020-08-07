Sun King Power Electronics : NOTIFICATION OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NOTIFICATION OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Sun.King Power Electronics Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Friday, 21 August 2020, for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and its publication, and the payment of an interim dividend.

