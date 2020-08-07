Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Sun.King Power Electronics Group Limited    580   KYG857AW1047

SUN.KING POWER ELECTRONICS GROUP LIMITED

(580)
Sun King Power Electronics : NOTIFICATION OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING

08/07/2020 | 05:44am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 580)

NOTIFICATION OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Sun.King Power Electronics Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Friday, 21 August 2020, for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and its publication, and the payment of an interim dividend.

By order of the Board

Sun.King Power Electronics Group Limited

Xiang Jie

Chairman

Hong Kong, 7 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Xiang Jie, Mr. Gong Renyuan and Mr. Yue Zhoumin; the non-executive Directors are Ms. Gao Lei, Mr. Zhu Ming and Ms. Zhang Ling; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chen Shimin, Mr. Zhang Xuejun, Mr. Leung Ming Shu and Mr. Zhao Hang.

Disclaimer

Sun.King Power Electronics Group Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 09:43:06 UTC
