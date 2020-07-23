Sun King Power Electronics : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - DISPOSAL OF 19.25% EQUITY INTERESTS IN JIUJIANG SUNKING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 580)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT -

DISPOSAL OF 19.25% EQUITY INTERESTS IN JIUJIANG SUNKING

This announcement is made by the Company on a voluntary basis.

THE DISPOSAL

On 23 July 2020 (after trading hours), the Vendor entered into the Share Transfer Agreement with the Purchaser, pursuant to which the Vendor has agreed to sell and the Purchaser has agreed to purchase 19.25% equity interests in Jiujiang Sunking for a Consideration of RMB100,000,000.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As none of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined in the Listing Rules) in respect of the Disposal exceeds 5%, the Disposal does not constitute a notifiable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

SHARE TRANSFER AGREEMENT

Date:

23 July 2020 (after trading hours)