Numuni Announces an Incredible 6,000+ Beta Installs of Its Propriety Digital Monetization Platform as official Beta Goes Live

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2020) - Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC PINK: SKDI) ("Sun Kissed", "SKDI", or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the CBD Food and Beverage marketplace, and Numuni, Inc. ("Numuni"), an innovative digital media monetization platform, is pleased to announce that Numuni has currently achieved over 6,000 installs of it's proprietary digital monetization platform.

The process of these Numuni platform installs works like this: The Numuni solution is advertised in key locations around the partner website. When members or visitors of the site click on the Numuni ad they are presented with the Numuni platform solution and an opportunity for them to share the unused portion of their PCs processing power to earn passive income 24/7. Numuni estimates that it can receive $2 for each user that installs the Numuni platform onto their PC. This is a $2.00, ongoing, revenue income for Numuni per user per month as long as they continue to run the platform. For any just joining the Numuni story today, here is a helpful video on YouTube that describes the opportunity and process:





Numuni CEO Robert Reynolds commented: "These over 6,000 installs represent over 6,000 unique users that are members or visitors of an extremely high-trafficked website with whom we are forging a permanent and incredible business relationship. During our beta phase launch we are making appropriate tweaks, leveraging networks, and maximizing potential for revenue while ensuring the technology provides a seamless and ad-free (or reduced-ads) user experience. What is truly exciting about this 6,000 number is how quickly we were able to achieve this number with a very soft-launch of the Numuni ads displayed on the partner website. This Beta testing period with a truly high-trafficked website provides a valuable opportunity for Numuni to give more accurate revenue projections and allows us to confidently scale to much greater levels at a highly accelerated pace."

As more websites come online with Numuni and we exit the Beta testing phase into the official international rollout, it is Numuni's intention to make the identity of each one of our major partner websites known. Investors can expect constant updates as we make progress and we will be formally inviting any/all interested parties, including our valued stakeholders, to begin using the Numuni Platform Solution soon. Come and grow with us!

Numuni recently confirmed that $2 revenue per unique install was a real metric they were working to and that it had signed a pre-commitment agreement with Top 50 Worldwide Website serving 300m+ unique visitors per month.

About Sun Kissed Industries, Inc.:

Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC PINK: SKDI) is an emerging leader in the CBD-based products marketplace. The Company is pursuing meaningful acquisitions as part of an aggressive M&A strategy designed to position Sun Kissed as a dominant player in a well-defined, high-growth niche within the rapidly expanding CBD sector.

About Numuni:

The Numuni Platform is a digital utility that monetizes a "distributed supercomputer" created by coordinating spare computer processing power across the Numuni user network, with user participation driven by free access to premium digital media content through Numuni's partner media sites. Numuni will provide a better way to monetize digital content for streaming platforms, online games, and digital news publishers as it becomes mainstream. SKDI invites you to watch the Numuni promotional video to gain a better understanding of the process as follows: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eOLFoj4zkKw

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Sun Kissed Industries Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of Sun Kissed, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Sun Kissed's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Sun Kissed cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Sun Kissed undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Sun Kissed.

