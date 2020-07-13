Sun Kissed's Numuni Names John Bailey New COO

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2020) - Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC PINK: SKDI) ("Sun Kissed", "SKDI"), an emerging leader in the development and sale of CBD consumables, digital content management, and online ad monetization technology, along with its recent acquisition, Numuni, Inc., ("Numuni"), is pleased to announce that Numuni has appointed John Bailey as its new Chief Operations Officer ("COO").





As Numuni's new COO, Mr. Bailey will work closely with Numuni CEO, Robert Reynolds, on setting the company's operational foundation. The two executives have a history of success together, having built their prior enterprise, CPAlead, into a 9-figure business.

"John is a proven senior executive and strong strategic thinker," remarked Reynolds. "As Security and Compliance Director of CPAlead, John had to work with every department and know exactly how to do each person's job. He's going to really accelerate our growth and ensure we build on a strong foundation. I'm excited to welcome John and his innovative mind to Numuni."

Numuni is a powerful monetization platform developed for digital media publishers, software providers, and online games. It enables the privacy-friendly monetization of users' spare computer processing power, incentivizing participation through premium digital media content distribution. NuMuni is a revolutionary solution to the increasing impotence of traditional digital advertising strategies. Freed resources are pooled to form a distributed supercomputer that can mine cryptocurrency, run scientific simulations, train AIs, perform 3D rendering, and undertake many more tasks.

As noted above, Bailey also played a significant role at Reynolds' prior endeavor, CPALead, which was the 40th fastest growing private company in the US, eventually becoming the largest incentive-based advertising marketplace in the world, serving ads to over one billion people worldwide and generating over $100 million in sales.

Aside from security and compliance, Bailey has vast experience in sales, marketing, brand strategy, operational scalability, product development, and in managing strategic day-to-day administrative functions.

"It is a tremendous pleasure to join Robert and the Numuni team, and I am eager to help advance the company's success," added Bailey. "I am incredibly energized to help increase momentum as we embark onto the next level in online monetization."

Click here to visit Mr. Bailey's LinkedIn profile.

About Numuni, Inc.:

Numuni is developing breakthrough technologies that aim to disrupt the digital marketplace for paid content by making use of the vast amount of unused computing resources that personal computer desktops have. Numuni has a unique technology that is positioned to transform the user experience of consuming digital content, increasing the content provider's earnings as they deliver that experience, as well as leverage the GPU computing power as a commodity to increase efficiency and cost savings.

General information about Numuni, Inc. can be obtained at the company's website at numuni.io. Follow @numunionline on Twitter and find Numuni, Inc on Facebook at facebook.com/numuni.io

About Sun Kissed Industries, Inc.:

Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC PINK: SKDI) is an emerging leader in the development and sale of CBD consumables, digital content management, and online ad monetization technology. The Company is pursuing meaningful acquisitions as part of an aggressive M&A strategy designed to position Sun Kissed as a dominant player in well-defined, high-growth markets within rapidly expanding sectors.

About Hakuna:

Hakuna is an award-winning CBD-products company, currently nominated for "Best Hemp-Derived CBD Product" by the California Cannabis Awards after winning the DOPE Magazine Best New Product award for Southern California in the non-cannabis/non-tech category in 2017. Hakuna was also recently awarded "Runner Up" at the Los Angeles Coffee & Donut Festival People's Choice Coffee Awards for 2019. Hakuna generates significant revenues with a substantial distribution footprint, including over 110 established retail distribution partners across over 20 states in the domestic US market.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Sun Kissed Industries Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of Sun Kissed, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Sun Kissed's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Sun Kissed cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Sun Kissed undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Sun Kissed.

