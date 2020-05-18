Sun Kissed's Subsidiary PushNote Announces 1st Affiliate Marketing Deal With eBay, Access to Over 1 Billion Listings

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2020) - Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC PINK: SKDI) ("Sun Kissed", "SKDI", or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the technology and CBD Food & Beverage marketplaces, is pleased to announce that PushNote, a wholly owned subsidiary, has signed their 1st affiliate marketing deal with eBay, Inc, one of the largest auction, consumer to consumer and business to consumer marketplaces in the world.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6700/56029_bcca0d63242c9b79_002full.jpg

PushNote's platform allows for rapid marketing, 'pushing', to your followers. When combined with a platform like eBay, with over 1 billion listings (stats by Oberlo.com), PushNote facilitates a mass marketing venue for eBay sellers and store owners. E-mail is still unreliable when it comes to delivery and opens. Using PushNote, both those concerns are mitigated, allowing for real-time statistics and increased listing views.

eBay has a worldwide user base of over 180 million with 1+ billion listings according to Oberlo.com. Q4 in 2019 saw $22 billion worth of goods sold with 80% of those items classified as 'new'. In addition, eBay now has an App store where eBay approved apps are listed for 'My eBay' integration and listing facilitation.

PushNote will be submitting the latest build for eBay App Store listing approval this month.

Carl Grant, CEO of Sun Kissed, said "We are excited to announce this '1st of many' affiliate marketing deals with eBay. PushNote developers are preparing for eBay integration and eBay App Store listing. Our platform will be a game changer for eBay stores and sellers' marketing efforts. Additional affiliate marketing agreements are in discussions."

About Sun Kissed Industries, Inc.

Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC PINK: SKDI) is an emerging leader in the CBD-based products marketplace. The Company is pursuing meaningful acquisitions as part of an aggressive M&A strategy designed to position Sun Kissed as a dominant player in a well-defined, high-growth niche within the rapidly expanding CBD sector.

About PushNote

PushNote is an affiliate marketing based news publishing and content aggregator platform. By approaching the advertising industry from a different direction, PushNote has attracted major industry players from across the spectrum. The iOS version is available in the App Store. The Android version is coming soon.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Sun Kissed Industries Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of Sun Kissed, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Sun Kissed's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Sun Kissed cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Sun Kissed undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Sun Kissed.

Contact: invest@sunkissedindustries.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/56029