Sun Kissed to Focus on Accelerated Commercialization of Numuni

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2020) - Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC Pink: SKDI) ("Sun Kissed", "SKDI"), an emerging leader in the development and sale of CBD consumables, digital content management, and online ad monetization technology, is excited to report that the Company has moved to streamline its operational investment targets by discontinuing payments to Pushnote, opting out of that acquisition, and redirecting resources toward more impactful targets, including its recent acquisitions, Numuni Inc. ("Numuni"), a monetization platform developed for digital media publishers, software providers, and online games, and Hakuna Supply/Products Group, Inc. ("Hakuna"), a premier revenue-generating CBD-based products company located in California.

Carl Grant, Sun Kissed CEO, commented, "Sometimes, you have to make difficult decisions to maximize delivery of shareholder value. This was one of those moments. With a heavy heart, we have terminated our agreement with the terrific team at PushNote. It's simply too important to support Robert Reynolds right now given what he has shown me. An accelerated path to market for Numuni has explosive potential. Hence, we have opted to redirect resources earmarked for the Pushnote acquisition into reducing time to commercialization for Numuni, as market analysis shows this is where the hot money is."

Management continues to see enormous promise in its developing relationship with Robert Reynolds, the founder and CEO of Numuni. Robert is a top innovator in the advertising based virtual currency monetization industry, which has grown to generate billions of dollars per year. Reynolds' prior endeavor, CPALeads, was the 40th fastest growing private company in the US, eventually becoming the largest incentive-based advertising marketplace in the world, serving ads to over one billion people worldwide and generating over $100 million in sales.

Current and prospective shareholders are encouraged to listen to a recent podcast interview with Reynolds.

Numuni is a powerful monetization platform developed for digital media publishers, software providers, and online games. It enables the privacy-friendly monetization of users' spare computer processing power, incentivizing participation through premium digital media content distribution. NuMuni is a revolutionary solution to the increasing impotence of traditional digital advertising strategies. Freed resources are pooled to form a distributed supercomputer that can mine cryptocurrency, run scientific simulations, train AIs, perform 3D rendering, and undertake many more tasks.

About Sun Kissed Industries, Inc.

Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC Pink: SKDI) is an emerging leader in the development and sale of CBD consumables, digital content management, and online ad monetization technology. The Company is pursuing meaningful acquisitions as part of an aggressive M&A strategy designed to position Sun Kissed as a dominant player in well-defined, high-growth markets within rapidly expanding sectors.

About Numuni

Numuni is a technology platform that aims to disrupt the digital marketplace for paid content by making use of the vast amount of unused computing resource that personal computer desktops have. By working with the world's largest media publication companies, Numuni will tap into their user base, achieving massive distributed super computing power. This system will revolutionize the market, allowing for true, on-demand, scalable computational power for sale on the Numuni marketplace.

About Hakuna

Hakuna is an award-winning CBD-products company, currently nominated for "Best Hemp-Derived CBD Product" by the California Cannabis Awards after winning the DOPE Magazine Best New Product award for Southern California in the non-cannabis/non-tech category in 2017. Hakuna was also recently awarded "Runner Up" at the Los Angeles Coffee & Donut Festival People's Choice Coffee Awards for 2019. Hakuna generates significant revenues with a substantial distribution footprint, including over 110 established retail distribution partners across over 20 states in the domestic US market.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Sun Kissed Industries Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of Sun Kissed, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Sun Kissed's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Sun Kissed cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Sun Kissed undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Sun Kissed.

