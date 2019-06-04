Log in
Sun Life Financial : Media Advisory - Sun Life brings the joy of music to Prince Edward Island

06/04/2019

June 04, 2019

Media Advisory - Sun Life brings the joy of music to Prince Edward Island

CHARLOTTETOWN, June 4, 2019/CNW/ - Sun Life will inspire budding musicians in Prince Edward Islandwith the expansion of its Musical Instrument Lending Library program to four public libraries on the Island in Summerside, Charlottetownand Montague. JUNO Award-winning singer/songwriter and Summersidenative, Catherine MacLellan, will be on hand to announce details of the program.

The Sun Life Musical Instrument Lending Library program is increasing access to musical instruments in the Maritimes with the Prince Edward Islandlaunch. This innovative, free program helps put musical instruments into the hands of more Canadians. Just like borrowing a book, residents with a valid library card can now borrow a variety of musical instruments.

DATE:

Thursday, June 6, 2019

TIME:

10:30 a.m. ADT

WHERE:

Summerside Rotary Library

57 Central Street

Summerside, PE C1N 3K9

WHO:

Catherine MacLellan, Juno Award-winning singer/songwriter

Rebecca Boulter, Regional Librarian, Prince Edward Island Libraries

Brad Trivers, Minister of Education and Lifelong Learning, Government of Prince Edward Island

Paul Joliat, Assistant Vice-President, Philanthropy and Sponsorships, Sun Life

This is the eleventh musical instrument lending library program supported by Sun Life in a Canadian public library.

Sun Life Financial in the community
 At Sun Life Financial, we are committed to building sustainable, healthier communities for life and we're proud to hold the Caring Company designation from Imagine Canada. Community wellness is an important part of our sustainability commitment and we believe that by actively supporting the communities in which we live and work, we can help build a positive environment for our Clients, Employees, advisors and shareholders. Our philanthropic support focuses on two key areas: health, with an emphasis on diabetes awareness, prevention, care and research initiatives through our Team Up Against DiabetesTM platform; and arts and culture, through our award-winning Making the Arts More Accessible TM program. We also partner with sports properties in key markets to further our commitment to healthy and active living. Our Employees and advisors take great pride in volunteering over 18,000 hours each year and contribute to making life brighter for individuals and families across Canada. Read more about Sun Life Financial in the community.

PEI Public Library Service

The PEI Public Library Service operates 26 libraries across Prince Edward Island. There are more than 300,000 items to borrow, including books, music, dvds, e books, snowshoes, museum passes, fitness and autism kits. With the assistance of more than 70 dedicated employees, public libraries are community spaces for learning, engaging, creating and enjoyment. More than 800,000 items were borrowed last year from public libraries which are provided by the provincial government in partnership with municipalities.

Media Relations Contacts:
Yasna Criscione
Manager, Corporate Communications
Sun Life
t. 416-204-8110
yasna.criscione@sunlife.com

Jean Doherty
Senior Communications Officer
Department of Education and Lifelong Learning
t. 902-314-5702
jmdoherty@gov.pe.ca

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.

Disclaimer

Sun Life Financial Inc. published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 03:32:05 UTC
