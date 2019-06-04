Sun Life Financial : Media Advisory - Sun Life brings the joy of music to Prince Edward Island

June 04, 2019

Media Advisory - Sun Life brings the joy of music to Prince Edward Island

CHARLOTTETOWN, June 4, 2019/CNW/ - Sun Life will inspire budding musicians in Prince Edward Islandwith the expansion of its Musical Instrument Lending Library program to four public libraries on the Island in Summerside, Charlottetownand Montague. JUNO Award-winning singer/songwriter and Summersidenative, Catherine MacLellan, will be on hand to announce details of the program.

The Sun Life Musical Instrument Lending Library program is increasing access to musical instruments in the Maritimes with the Prince Edward Islandlaunch. This innovative, free program helps put musical instruments into the hands of more Canadians. Just like borrowing a book, residents with a valid library card can now borrow a variety of musical instruments.

DATE: Thursday, June 6, 2019 TIME: 10:30 a.m. ADT WHERE: Summerside Rotary Library 57 Central Street Summerside, PE C1N 3K9 WHO: • • • • Catherine MacLellan, Juno Award-winning singer/songwriter Rebecca Boulter, Regional Librarian, Prince Edward Island Libraries Brad Trivers, Minister of Education and Lifelong Learning, Government of Prince Edward Island Paul Joliat, Assistant Vice-President, Philanthropy and Sponsorships, Sun Life

This is the eleventh musical instrument lending library program supported by Sun Life in a Canadian public library.

Sun Life Financial in the community

At Sun Life Financial, we are committed to building sustainable, healthier communities for life and we're proud to hold the Caring Company designation from Imagine Canada. Community wellness is an important part of our sustainability commitment and we believe that by actively supporting the communities in which we live and work, we can help build a positive environment for our Clients, Employees, advisors and shareholders. Our philanthropic support focuses on two key areas: health, with an emphasis on diabetes awareness, prevention, care and research initiatives through our Team Up Against DiabetesTM platform; and arts and culture, through our award-winning Making the Arts More Accessible TM program. We also partner with sports properties in key markets to further our commitment to healthy and active living. Our Employees and advisors take great pride in volunteering over 18,000 hours each year and contribute to making life brighter for individuals and families across Canada. Read more about Sun Life Financial in the community.

PEI Public Library Service

The PEI Public Library Service operates 26 libraries across Prince Edward Island. There are more than 300,000 items to borrow, including books, music, dvds, e books, snowshoes, museum passes, fitness and autism kits. With the assistance of more than 70 dedicated employees, public libraries are community spaces for learning, engaging, creating and enjoyment. More than 800,000 items were borrowed last year from public libraries which are provided by the provincial government in partnership with municipalities.

Media Relations Contacts:

Yasna Criscione

Manager, Corporate Communications

Sun Life

t. 416-204-8110

yasna.criscione@sunlife.com

Jean Doherty

Senior Communications Officer

Department of Education and Lifelong Learning

t. 902-314-5702

jmdoherty@gov.pe.ca

