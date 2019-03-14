Log in
Sun Life Financial : Steve Peacher, President, Sun Life Investment Management, to speak at National Bank Financial's Annual Canadian Financial Services Conference

03/14/2019 | 09:31am EDT

TORONTO, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Steve Peacher, President, Sun Life Investment Management, will speak at National Bank Financial's upcoming 17th Annual Canadian Financial Services Conference in Montreal, Québec. 

Date:  

Thursday, March 28, 2019



Time:  

10:55 a.m. – 11:20 a.m. ET



Location:  

Montreal, Québec



Hosted by:        

National Bank Financial

 

To listen to the speech via audio webcast, please visit www.sunlife.com/nbfconference2019. The webcast will be archived on Sun Life Financial's website following the event at www.sunlife.com.

About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life Financial has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2018, Sun Life Financial had total assets under management of $951 billion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

About Sun Life Investment Management

The Sun Life Investment Management group of institutional investment management companies comprises Sun Life Institutional Investments (Canada) Inc. and Bentall Kennedy (Canada) Limited Partnership in Canada, and Prime Advisors Inc., Ryan Labs Asset Management and Bentall Kennedy (U.S.) Limited Partnership in the United States.

These operations have combined third-party assets under management of $66 billion as of December 31, 2018. Sun Life Investment Management is supported by the investment division of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada that manages $152 billion in assets under management for the Sun Life Financial group of companies as of December 31, 2018.

For more information, please visit our website – www.sunlifeinvestmentmanagement.com.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Media Relations Contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Rajani J. Kamath

Greg Dilworth 

Associate Vice President

Vice-President

Corporate Communications

Investor Relations

T. 416-979-6070

T. 416-979-6230

rajani.kamath@sunlife.com

 investor.relations@sunlife.com  

 

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.


