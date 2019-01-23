Sun Life Financial : Unit May Buy Montreal's Tallest Office Tower - Bloomberg

--A unit of SunLife Financial Inc. (SLF) is nearing a deal to buy the tallest office tower in Montreal, Bloomberg reports Wednesday, citing "a person familiar with the plans."

--Bentall Kennedy LP is in talks to buy the building at 1000 De La Gauchetiere from Ivanhoe Cambridge Inc., the report said.

--No price was disclosed for the 51-story building, the report said.

