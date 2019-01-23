Log in
Sun Life Financial Inc

SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC (SLF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Sun Life Financial : Unit May Buy Montreal's Tallest Office Tower - Bloomberg

01/23/2019

--A unit of SunLife Financial Inc. (SLF) is nearing a deal to buy the tallest office tower in Montreal, Bloomberg reports Wednesday, citing "a person familiar with the plans."

--Bentall Kennedy LP is in talks to buy the building at 1000 De La Gauchetiere from Ivanhoe Cambridge Inc., the report said.

--No price was disclosed for the 51-story building, the report said.

Full story: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-01-23/sun-life-unit-said-near-deal-to-buy-montreal-tower-from-caisse?srnd=premium

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 26 974 M
EBIT 2018 2 768 M
Net income 2018 2 680 M
Finance 2018 6 401 M
Yield 2018 3,99%
P/E ratio 2018 11,09
P/E ratio 2019 9,92
EV / Sales 2018 0,83x
EV / Sales 2019 0,74x
Capitalization 28 921 M
Chart SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC
Duration : Period :
Sun Life Financial Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 55,8  CAD
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dean A. Connor President & Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jacques Goulet President-Sun Life Financial Canada
William D. Anderson Chairman
Kevin D. Strain Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark S. Saunders Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC7.09%21 690
AXA8.15%56 227
PRUDENTIAL7.13%50 463
METLIFE9.28%44 279
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL11.31%37 488
AFLAC4.02%36 077
