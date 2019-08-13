Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Sun Life Financial Inc    SLF   CA8667961053

SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC

(SLF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sun Life Financial : completes inaugural Sustainability Bond Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 10:32am EDT

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) (the "Company") announced today the successful completion of the public offering in Canada of $750 million principal amount of Series 2019-1 Subordinated Unsecured 2.38% Fixed/Floating Debentures due 2029 (the "Debentures").  An amount equivalent to the net proceeds from the offering of the Debentures will be used to finance or refinance, in whole or in part, new and/or existing green or social assets that meet the eligibility criteria set out under Sun Life's Sustainability Bond Framework.

The Debentures were sold under a pricing supplement dated August 7, 2019, issued pursuant to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus and its prospectus supplement dated March 28, 2019, all of which are available on the SEDAR website for Sun Life at www.sedar.com.

The Debentures have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, within the United States of America and its territories and possessions or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of such Act. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy such securities in the United States.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2019, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1,025 billion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to Editors: All figures in Canadian dollars.

Media Relations Contact:

 

Investor Relations Contact:

 

Connie Soave

Leigh Chalmers

Director, Communications

Senior Vice-President, Head of Investor Relations & Capital Management

Sun Life

Sun Life

T. 416-407-5721

T. 647-256-8201

connie.soave@sunlife.com

investor.relations@sunlife.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sun-life-completes-inaugural-sustainability-bond-offering-300900866.html

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC
10:32aSUN LIFE FINANCIAL : completes inaugural Sustainability Bond Offering
PR
08/08SUN LIFE FINANCIAL : Receives Regulatory Approval for Renewal of its Normal Cour..
PR
08/07SUN LIFE FINANCIAL : announces inaugural Sustainability Bond Offering
AQ
08/01SUN LIFE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31SUN LIFE FINANCIAL : net income drops 15.7 per cent to $595 million in second qu..
AQ
07/31SUN LIFE FINANCIAL : profit rises 1.4% on boost from asset management
RE
07/31SUN LIFE FINANCIAL : Announces Intention to Renew its Normal Course Issuer Bid
PR
07/31SUN LIFE FINANCIAL : declares dividends on Common and Preferred Shares payable i..
PR
07/31SUN LIFE FINANCIAL : reports Q2'19 reported net income of $595 million and under..
AQ
07/18SUN LIFE FINANCIAL : Global Investments reduces risk rating for several funds
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group