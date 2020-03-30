Log in
Sun Life Financial : to donate $1 million to support communities impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

03/30/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

Support efforts will focus on health care, elder care and addressing food security needs

Sun Life Financial Inc. (CNW Group/Sun Life Financial Canada)

TORONTO, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ Sun Life is donating an initial C$1 million to support communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the coming weeks and months, Sun Life will provide financial aid to charities in the markets in which we operate. Support will be provided to organizations addressing urgent health concerns, with a focus on support for at-risk populations such as the elderly, and access to food through local food banks. 

"As the situation around the world rapidly evolves, this donation is a first step towards helping communities address basic needs resulting from COVID-19," said Dean Connor, President and CEO, Sun Life. "We are committed to supporting the health and well-being of our Clients, advisors, employees and the people in our communities."   

About Sun Life
Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2019, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1,099 billion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Media Relations Contact:
Meredith Mundick
Manager, Corporate Communications
T. 416-979-4048
meredith.mundick@sunlife.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Leigh Chalmers
Senior Vice-President, Head of Investor
Relations & Capital Management
T. 647-256-8201
investor.relations@sunlife.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sun-life-to-donate-1-million-to-support-communities-impacted-by-covid-19-pandemic-301031818.html

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Canada


© PRNewswire 2020
