Sun Life Financial : to host Investor Day 2019

TORONTO, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) (the "Company") will hold Investor Day 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, to provide investors and analysts with an update on the Company's performance, strategic goals, financial objectives and plans.

The event will feature presentations from President and Chief Executive Officer, Dean Connor, as well as other members of the Sun Life Financial Executive Team.

To listen to the live webcast and view the presentation slides, please visit www.sunlife.com/investorday 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentations. The webcast and presentations will be archived on the Company's website following the event.

Date: Tuesday, March 26, 2019

Time: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. ET

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life Financial has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2018, Sun Life Financial had total assets under management of $951 billion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Media Relations Contact:

Krista Wilson

Director

Corporate Communications

T. 519-888-3900 ext. 341-4896

krista.wilson@sunlife.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Greg Dilworth

Vice-President

Investor Relations

T. 416-979-6230

investor.relations@sunlife.com

