Sun Life U.S. : appoints Jennifer Collier to lead Stop-Loss & Health business

WELLESLEY, Mass., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. has named Jennifer Collier senior vice president of Stop-Loss & Health, the largest independent stop-loss insurance provider in the country, with 2,300 employer clients covering more than 4.7 million people, and $1.7 billion in premium.

Collier joins Sun Life from Cigna where most recently she was chief operating officer of its middle market operations. As a registered nurse and MBA, Collier brings both clinical and business management expertise to risk and cost management strategies for Sun Life's self-funded employer clients. Many employers self-fund their health plans, which can leave them vulnerable to high-cost claims. Stop-loss coverage protects self-funded employers from these claims, which impact 85% of self-funded employers in any given policy year.

"Jen's experience brings a unique perspective in leading our stop-loss business and continuing to develop expanded solutions for our self-funded clients," said Dan Fishbein, M.D., president of Sun Life U.S. "Our Stop-Loss & Health business is focused on recognizing trends that can help self-funded employers reduce and manage costs while improving medical care for members. Jen's background is an ideal fit for Sun Life's approach to guiding clients through complex, high-cost claims, and I look forward to bringing her expertise to our dedicated clinical and claims teams."

Collier spent 17 years at Cigna, where she held senior leadership roles in U.S. commercial business, spanning national accounts to small business lines, including clinical operations, strategic implementation, underwriting, and stop-loss.

"I am thrilled to be working with the Stop-Loss & Health team at Sun Life, and seeing first hand all of the innovative approaches they have fostered in managing high-dollar claims," said Collier. "The right balance of clinical and cost management is how we achieve better outcomes for patients while providing effective solutions for our clients."

Sun Life has been in the stop-loss business for over 35 years, and offers extensive risk management expertise and tools that help self-funded employers effectively manage the cost of their employee medical benefits. As head of Stop-Loss & Health, Collier will oversee all aspects of the Stop-Loss business, including the development of new health initiatives and solutions, such as the Clinical 360 program which combines data analytics and clinical expertise to identify cost containment and improved treatment options for self-funded employers and their employees. In 2018 Sun Life's Clinical 360 program achieved over $6.2 million in savings for employers.

Before joining Cigna Collier was a cardiac nurse at a Connecticut hospital, and earlier in her career she focused on increasing states' capacities to serve children with disabilities through grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. She received her Bachelor of Science in nursing from Saint Joseph College, and her MBA in finance and marketing from the University of Connecticut School of Business.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2019, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1,011 billion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

In the United States, Sun Life is one of the largest group benefits providers, serving more than 60,000 employers in small, medium and large workplaces across the country. Sun Life's broad portfolio of insurance products and services in the U.S. includes disability, absence management, life, dental, vision, voluntary and medical stop-loss. Sun Life employs approximately 6,000 people in its U.S insurance and asset management businesses. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com/us .

