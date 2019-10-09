Log in
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries : Gives Follow-Up Data on Ilumya for Plaque Psoriasis

10/09/2019 | 03:13pm EDT

By Michael Dabaie

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (524715.BY) Wednesday said it presented long-term follow-up data from Ilumya Phase 3 reSURFACE 1 and 2 trials.

The data showed that the significant response rates seen in the initial 52 and 64 weeks were maintained over four years for people with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, with more than half of participants achieving at least 90% skin clearance and no new safety concerns recorded, the company said.

Additional study analyses showed that the 75% to 100% skin clearance achieved with Ilumya treatment over three years was sustained equally in people with and without metabolic syndrome, a common condition in people with psoriasis, Sun Pharma said.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 331 B
EBIT 2020 55 305 M
Net income 2020 45 954 M
Finance 2020 57 226 M
Yield 2020 0,76%
P/E ratio 2020 20,2x
P/E ratio 2021 17,1x
EV / Sales2020 2,61x
EV / Sales2021 2,25x
Capitalization 921 B
Technical analysis trends SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 463,97  INR
Last Close Price 383,95  INR
Spread / Highest target 42,2%
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dilip Shantilal Shanghvi Managing Director & Executive Director
Israel Makov Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
C. S. Muralidharan Chief Financial Officer
Atanu Roy SVP & Chief Information Officer
Sudhir Vrundavandas Valia Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES-11.75%12 798
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-6.44%20 957
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-13.97%8 904
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP9.02%8 637
ZHEJIANG NHU CO LTD--.--%6 461
DIVI'S LABORATORIES LIMITED11.06%6 138
