Sun Pharmaceutical Industries : Gives Follow-Up Data on Ilumya for Plaque Psoriasis

By Michael Dabaie

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (524715.BY) Wednesday said it presented long-term follow-up data from Ilumya Phase 3 reSURFACE 1 and 2 trials.

The data showed that the significant response rates seen in the initial 52 and 64 weeks were maintained over four years for people with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, with more than half of participants achieving at least 90% skin clearance and no new safety concerns recorded, the company said.

Additional study analyses showed that the 75% to 100% skin clearance achieved with Ilumya treatment over three years was sustained equally in people with and without metabolic syndrome, a common condition in people with psoriasis, Sun Pharma said.

