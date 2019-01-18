Sun Pharmaceutical Industries : India's Sun Pharma tumbles on report of fresh allegations by whistleblower

The complaint, sent to the capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), is the second in over a month, according to the report by Moneylife magazine.

The whistleblower complaint alleges that an Indian pharmaceutical manufacturer Aditya Medisales Ltd had transactions with Suraksha Realty, controlled by Sun Pharma's co-promoter, Sudhir Valia, the report stated.

The transactions took place between 2014 and 2017, and were worth over 58 billion rupees ($814.65 million), it added.

A whistleblower had approached SEBI late last year with a document alleging various irregularities by Sun Pharma, its promoter Dilip Shanghvi and others.

Sun Pharma did not immediately respond to a Reuters request seeking comment.

Shares of the country's largest drugmaker by market value recorded their biggest intra-day percentage drop since May 29, 2017.

Over 31.4 million shares changed hands as of 0453 GMT, around 2.7 times Sun's 30-day trading volume average of 11.7 million shares.

Earlier this month, Sun Pharma had recalled muscle relaxtant vecuronium bromide for injection due to the presence of glass.

($1 = 71.1960 Indian rupees)

(Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)