SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries : India's Sun Pharma tumbles on report of fresh allegations by whistleblower

01/18/2019 | 12:29am EST
A guard walks inside the office of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd in Mumbai

(Reuters) - Shares of India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd slumped over 13 percent on Friday to near six-year low, after a media report of a complaint by a whistleblower raised fresh concerns on the drugmaker's corporate governance.

The complaint, sent to the capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), is the second in over a month, according to the report by Moneylife magazine.

The whistleblower complaint alleges that an Indian pharmaceutical manufacturer Aditya Medisales Ltd had transactions with Suraksha Realty, controlled by Sun Pharma's co-promoter, Sudhir Valia, the report stated.

The transactions took place between 2014 and 2017, and were worth over 58 billion rupees ($814.65 million), it added.

A whistleblower had approached SEBI late last year with a document alleging various irregularities by Sun Pharma, its promoter Dilip Shanghvi and others.

Sun Pharma did not immediately respond to a Reuters request seeking comment.

Shares of the country's largest drugmaker by market value recorded their biggest intra-day percentage drop since May 29, 2017.

Over 31.4 million shares changed hands as of 0453 GMT, around 2.7 times Sun's 30-day trading volume average of 11.7 million shares.

Earlier this month, Sun Pharma had recalled muscle relaxtant vecuronium bromide for injection due to the presence of glass.

($1 = 71.1960 Indian rupees)

(Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 295 B
EBIT 2019 49 914 M
Net income 2019 35 096 M
Finance 2019 55 043 M
Yield 2019 0,56%
P/E ratio 2019 30,40
P/E ratio 2020 20,40
EV / Sales 2019 3,50x
EV / Sales 2020 3,01x
Capitalization 1 089 B
Managers
NameTitle
Dilip Shantilal Shanghvi Managing Director & Executive Director
Israel Makov Non-Executive Chairman
C. S. Muralidharan Chief Financial Officer
Sudhir Vrundavandas Valia Executive Director
Sailesh Trambaklal Desai Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES5.41%15 262
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO LTD0.09%22 455
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.5.73%11 465
TAISHO PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS CO LTD8.66%9 543
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP-2.41%8 361
CIPLA-1.54%5 776
