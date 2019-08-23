Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Continues its Investigation on Behalf of Sunnova Energy International Inc. Investors (NOVA)

08/23/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) continues its investigation on behalf of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (“Sunnova” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NOVA) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

In July 2019, Sunnova completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) in which it sold more than 14 million shares of common stock for $12 per share.

On August 19, 2019, Sunnova reported a net loss of $85.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared with $22.7 million in the prior year period, due to net losses on interest rate swaps.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.85 per share, nearly 8%, to close at $10.36 per share on August 20, 2019, thereby injuring investors. Since the IPO, Sunnova’s stock has traded as low as $10.36 per share, or nearly 14% below its $12 IPO price.

If you purchased Sunnova securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
