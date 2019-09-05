Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Sunnova Energy International Inc.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Sunnova Energy International Inc. (“Sunnova” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NOVA). This investigation concerns whether Sunnova has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

In July 2019, Sunnova completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) in which it sold more than 14 million shares of common stock for $12 per share.

On August 19, 2019, Sunnova reported a net loss of $85.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared with $22.7 million in the prior year period, due to net losses on interest rate swaps. On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.85 per share, nearly 8%, to close at $10.36 per share on August 20, 2019, thereby injuring investors. Since the IPO, Sunnova’s stock has traded as low as $8.01 per share, or nearly 33% below its $12 IPO price.

If you acquired Sunnova securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

