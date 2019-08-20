Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  SUNA ENER    NOVA

SUNA ENER

(NOVA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Sunnova Energy International Inc. Investors (NOVA)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 06:50pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (“Sunnova” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NOVA) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

In July 2019, Sunnova completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) in which it sold more than 14 million shares of common stock for $12 per share.

On August 19, 2019, Sunnova reported a net loss of $85.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared with $22.7 million in the prior year period, due to net losses on interest rate swaps.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.85 per share, nearly 8%, to close at $10.36 per share on August 20, 2019, thereby injuring investors. Since the IPO, Sunnova’s stock has traded as low as $10.36 per share, or nearly 14% below its $12 IPO price.

If you purchased Sunnova securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUNA ENER
06:50pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Sunnova E..
BU
08/19SUNA ENER : SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC. Management's Discussion and Analys..
AQ
08/19SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
08/19SUNA ENER : Sunnova Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
08/14SUNA ENER : Sunnova and PetersenDean Partner to Deliver Integrated Solar Solutio..
BU
08/02SUNA ENER :  Sunnova Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Con..
BU
07/29SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 134 M
EBIT 2019 -3,99 M
Net income 2019 -120 M
Debt 2019 1 346 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,68x
P/E ratio 2020 -32,3x
EV / Sales2019 10,1x
EV / Sales2020 10,8x
Capitalization -
Chart SUNA ENER
Duration : Period :
SUNA ENER Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 15,17  $
Last Close Price 10,36  $
Spread / Highest target 73,7%
Spread / Average Target 46,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,5%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNA ENER0.00%0
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%23 723
VARTA AG197.03%3 350
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO LTD--.--%2 957
ENERGIZER HOLDINGS INC-17.43%2 569
ENERSYS-25.58%2 454
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group