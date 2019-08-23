Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) on Behalf of Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP informs shareholders it is investigating Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) for potential violations of federal securities laws pursuant to the company's July 2019 initial public offering ("IPO"). On July 25, 2019, Sunnova held its IPO, offering shares at $12 and selling more than 14 million shares of common stock. Then, on August 19, 2019, Sunnova reported a net loss of $85.3 million for the six months ending on June 30, 2019, compared to $22.7 million in the prior year period. On this news, Sunnova's share price fell nearly 8% per share. Since its IPO, Sunnova's stock has traded as low as $10.36 per share, or nearly 14% below its $12 IPO price. Sunnova provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States.

