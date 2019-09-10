Log in
Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) on Behalf of Shareholders

0
09/10/2019 | 07:23pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP reminds investors it is investigating Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) for potential violations of federal securities laws pursuant to the company's July 2019 initial public offering ("IPO"). On July 25, 2019, Sunnova held its IPO, selling more than 14 million shares of common stock for $12 per share. Then, on August 19, 2019, Sunnova reported a net loss of $85.3 million for the six months ending June 30, 2019, compared to $22.7 million in the prior year period. On this news, Sunnova's share price fell nearly 8% per share. Since its IPO, Sunnova's stock has traded as low as $8.66 per share, or nearly 28% below its $12 IPO price. Sunnova provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Sunnova's potential wrongdoing, click here.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 133 M
EBIT 2019 -9,95 M
Net income 2019 -125 M
Debt 2019 1 348 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,27x
P/E ratio 2020 -14,2x
EV / Sales2019 16,6x
EV / Sales2020 16,1x
Capitalization 868 M
