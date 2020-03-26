Sunac China : 2019 Net Profit Rose 57%

By Ronnie Harui



Sunac China Holdings Ltd. reported a 57% jump in net profit last year, supported by higher sales revenue.

Net profit was 26.03 billion yuan ($3.68 billion) in 2019, compared with CNY16.57 billion a year earlier, the company said Friday.

Revenue rose to CNY169.32 billion from CNY124.75 billion in 2018, it said.

China's suspension of work and production due to the coronavirus pandemic has caused some delay in the company's launch of new properties. However, if the virus's impact can be eliminated, Sunac China expects its total saleable resources to reach CNY820 billion in 2020, it said.

