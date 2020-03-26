Log in
SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1918)
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 03/24
34.85 HKD   +6.90%
03/26SUNAC CHINA : 2019 Net Profit Rose 57%
DJ
03/05SUNAC CHINA : Unaudited operation data for february 2020
PU
02/25China, Hong Kong stocks drop as coronavirus fears deepen
RE
Sunac China : 2019 Net Profit Rose 57%

03/26/2020 | 10:55pm EDT

By Ronnie Harui

Sunac China Holdings Ltd. reported a 57% jump in net profit last year, supported by higher sales revenue.

Net profit was 26.03 billion yuan ($3.68 billion) in 2019, compared with CNY16.57 billion a year earlier, the company said Friday.

Revenue rose to CNY169.32 billion from CNY124.75 billion in 2018, it said.

China's suspension of work and production due to the coronavirus pandemic has caused some delay in the company's launch of new properties. However, if the virus's impact can be eliminated, Sunac China expects its total saleable resources to reach CNY820 billion in 2020, it said.

Write to Ronnie Harui at ronnie.harui@wsj.com

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 194 B
EBIT 2019 37 646 M
Net income 2019 25 389 M
Debt 2019 123 B
Yield 2019 3,59%
P/E ratio 2019 5,93x
P/E ratio 2020 4,83x
EV / Sales2019 1,45x
EV / Sales2020 1,09x
Capitalization 158 B
Technical analysis trends SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 49,18  CNY
Last Close Price 34,11  CNY
Spread / Highest target 76,2%
Spread / Average Target 44,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Meng De Wang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Shu Ping Huang Executive President & Executive Director
Hong Bin Sun Chairman
Xi Gao Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
Xun Chi Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED0.14%22 380
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.13%37 244
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED3.37%33 985
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.50%29 385
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED1.22%27 886
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-10.26%25 459
Categories
