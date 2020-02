By Martin Mou



Sunac China Holdings Ltd., one of China's largest property developers, said it expects its net profit for 2019 to rise at least 50%.

The expected profit increase is mainly due to a rise in delivered property sales, Sunac China said Monday in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The developer's contracted sales rose 21% to 556.21 billion yuan ($79.15 billion) last year.

