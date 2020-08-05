Sunac China : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities Ended 31 July 2020
08/05/2020 | 08:07am EDT
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/7/2020
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
Sunac China Holdings Limited (the "Company")______________
Date Submitted
5 August 2020
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
01918
Description :
Ordinary shares of the Company
No. of ordinary
Par value
Authorised share capital
shares
(HK$)
(HK$)
Balance at close of preceding month
10,000,000,000
0.10
1,000,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
0
0
Balance at close of the month
10,000,000,000
0.10
1,000,000,000
(2) Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
No. of ordinary
Par value
Authorised share capital
(State
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
Par value
No. of preference
(State
Authorised share capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
Par value
No. of other
(State
Authorised share capital
classes of shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :
1,000,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No of preference
No. of other classes
(1)
(2)
shares
of shares
Balance at close of preceding month
4,655,714,011
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease) during the month
5,431,900
N/A
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
4,661,145,911
N/A
N/A
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share
No. of new
option scheme
Movement during the month
shares of issuer
No. of new shares of issuer
including EGM
issued during
which may be issued pursuant
approval date
the month
thereto as at close of the
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
pursuant
month
class of shares
thereto
issuable
1. The share
0
4,814,900
0
0
4,814,900
0 (the outstanding balance of
option scheme
100% of the total 33,267,000
adopted by the
share options granted of
Company at the
which 30% of the options have
annual general
been vested and not yet
meeting
exercised since 9 July 2015,
on 19/05/2014
an additional 30% of the
options have been vested and
not yet exercised since 9 July
2016 and an additional 40%
of the options have been
vested and not yet exercised
(Ordinary shares)
since 9 July 2017)
(Note 1)
2. The share option
0
261,000
0
0
261,000
13,326,000 (the outstanding
scheme adopted
balance of 100% of the total
by the Company
39,920,000 share options
at the annual
granted of which 30% of the
general meeting
options have been vested and
on 19/05/2014
not yet exercised since 20
June 2016, an additional 30%
of the options have been
vested and not yet exercised
since 20 June 2017 and an
(Ordinary shares)
additional 40% of the options
have been vested and not yet
(Note 1)
exercised since 20 June 2018)
3. The share option
0
356,000
0
0
356,000
41,904,964 (the outstanding
scheme adopted
balance of 100% of the total
by the Company
59,920,246 share options
at the annual
granted of which 30% of the
general meeting
options have been vested and
on 19/05/2014
not yet exercised since 22
December 2017, an additional
30% of the options have been
vested and not yet exercised
since 22 December 2018 and
an additional 40% of the
options have been vested and
not yet exercised since 22
December 2019)
(Ordinary shares)
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of option (state currency)
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
5,431,900
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
HK$ 46,979,143
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer issued
issuer which
during the
may be issued
month
pursuant
pursuant
thereto as at
Exercised
Nominal value
thereto
close of the
Currency of Nominal value at
Description of warrants
during the
at close of the
month
nominal
close of
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
value
preceding month
month
month
1.
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(
/
/
)
N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
N/A
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
N/A
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
N/A (
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
2. N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(
/
/
)
N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
N/A
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
N/A
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
N/A (
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
3. N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(
/
/
)
N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
N/A
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
N/A
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
N/A (
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
4. N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A ( / /
)
Total B. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer issued
issuer which
during the
may be issued
month
pursuant
Currency of
Amount at close
Converted
Amount at
pursuant
thereto as at
thereto
close of the
Class and description
amount
of preceding
during the
close of the
month
outstanding
month
month
month
1. N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Stock code (if listed)
N/A
Class of shares
N/A
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
N/A
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
N/A ( / /
)
(dd/mm/yyyy))
2. N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Stock code (if listed)
N/A
Class of shares
N/A
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
N/A
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
N/A ( / /
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
3. N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Stock code (if listed)
N/A
Class of shares
N/A
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
N/A
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
N/A ( / /
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
4. N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Stock code (if listed)
N/A
Class of shares
N/A
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
N/A
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
N/A ( / /
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A
Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
the month pursuant
issued pursuant thereto
Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),
thereto
as at close of the month
if applicable, and class of shares issuable:
1.
N/A
N/A
N/A
2.
N/A
N/A
N/A
3.
N/A
N/A
N/A
( / /
)
shares (Note 1)
N/A
Total D.
(Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Other Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer issued
issuer
during the
which may
month
be issued
pursuant
pursuant
thereto
thereto as
at close of
Type of Issue
the month
Class of shares issuable
________
(Note 1)
1.
Rights issue
At price :
State
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
Class of shares issuable
________
(Note 1)
2.
Open offer
At price :
State
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer issued
issuer
during the
which may
month
be issued
pursuant
pursuant
thereto
thereto as
at close of
Type of Issue
the month
Class of shares issuable
________
(Note 1)
(
/
/
)
State
Issue and allotment
3.
Placing
At price :
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
EGM approval date:
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
Class of shares issuable
________
(Note 1)
4.
Bonus issue
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
Class of shares issuable
________
(Note 1)
5.
Scrip
At price :
State
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
dividend
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
EGM approval date:
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
Class
of
shares
________
repurchased (Note 1)
6.
Repurchase of
Cancellation date :
(
/
/
)
shares
(dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer issued
issuer
during the
which may
month
be issued
pursuant
pursuant
thereto
thereto as
at close of
Type of Issue
the month
Class
of
shares
________
redeemed (Note 1)
7.
Redemption
Redemption date :
(
/
/
)
of shares
(dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
Class of shares issuable
________
(Note 1)
8.
Consideration
At price :
State
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
issue
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
EGM approval date:
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
Class of shares issuable
________
(Note 1)
9.
Capital
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
reorganisation
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
Class of shares issuable
________
10.
Other
(Note 1)
State
(
/
/
)
(Please
At price :
Issue and allotment
currency
specify)
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
N/A
N/A
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Total E. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A
Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
5,431,900
N/A
N/A
(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)
IV. Confirmations
We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:
(Note 2)
all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;
all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;
all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled;
all the securities of each class are in all respects identical(Note 3);
all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;
all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;
completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and
(viii)the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.
Remarks (if any):
Submitted by: Wang Mengde___________________________________
(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)
Notes :
State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is required to be made in this return.
"Identical" means in this context:
the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;
they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and
they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects.
If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.
Sunac China Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 12:06:01 UTC