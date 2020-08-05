Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Sunac China Holdings Limited    1918   KYG8569A1067

SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1918)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sunac China : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities Ended 31 July 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 08:07am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/7/2020

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Sunac China Holdings Limited (the "Company")______________

Date Submitted

5 August 2020

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

01918

Description :

Ordinary shares of the Company

No. of ordinary

Par value

Authorised share capital

shares

(HK$)

(HK$)

Balance at close of preceding month

10,000,000,000

0.10

1,000,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

0

0

Balance at close of the month

10,000,000,000

0.10

1,000,000,000

(2) Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of ordinary

Par value

Authorised share capital

(State

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

No. of preference

(State

Authorised share capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

No. of other

(State

Authorised share capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :

1,000,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other classes

(1)

(2)

shares

of shares

Balance at close of preceding month

4,655,714,011

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

5,431,900

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

4,661,145,911

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

No. of new

option scheme

Movement during the month

shares of issuer

No. of new shares of issuer

including EGM

issued during

which may be issued pursuant

approval date

the month

thereto as at close of the

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

pursuant

month

class of shares

thereto

issuable

1. The share

0

4,814,900

0

0

4,814,900

0 (the outstanding balance of

option scheme

100% of the total 33,267,000

adopted by the

share options granted of

Company at the

which 30% of the options have

annual general

been vested and not yet

meeting

exercised since 9 July 2015,

on 19/05/2014

an additional 30% of the

options have been vested and

not yet exercised since 9 July

2016 and an additional 40%

of the options have been

vested and not yet exercised

(Ordinary shares)

since 9 July 2017)

(Note 1)

2. The share option

0

261,000

0

0

261,000

13,326,000 (the outstanding

scheme adopted

balance of 100% of the total

by the Company

39,920,000 share options

at the annual

granted of which 30% of the

general meeting

options have been vested and

on 19/05/2014

not yet exercised since 20

June 2016, an additional 30%

of the options have been

vested and not yet exercised

since 20 June 2017 and an

(Ordinary shares)

additional 40% of the options

have been vested and not yet

(Note 1)

exercised since 20 June 2018)

3. The share option

0

356,000

0

0

356,000

41,904,964 (the outstanding

scheme adopted

balance of 100% of the total

by the Company

59,920,246 share options

at the annual

granted of which 30% of the

general meeting

options have been vested and

on 19/05/2014

not yet exercised since 22

December 2017, an additional

30% of the options have been

vested and not yet exercised

since 22 December 2018 and

an additional 40% of the

options have been vested and

not yet exercised since 22

December 2019)

(Ordinary shares)

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of option (state currency)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

5,431,900

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

HK$ 46,979,143

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

Exercised

Nominal value

thereto

close of the

Currency of Nominal value at

Description of warrants

during the

at close of the

month

nominal

close of

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

preceding month

month

month

1.

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

N/A

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

N/A

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

N/A (

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

2. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

N/A

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

N/A

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

N/A (

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

N/A

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

N/A

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

N/A (

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A ( / /

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

Currency of

Amount at close

Converted

Amount at

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

close of the

Class and description

amount

of preceding

during the

close of the

month

outstanding

month

month

month

1. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

N/A

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

N/A

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

N/A ( / /

)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

2. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

N/A

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

N/A

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

N/A ( / /

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

N/A

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

N/A

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

N/A ( / /

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

N/A

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

N/A

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

N/A ( / /

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant thereto

Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),

thereto

as at close of the month

if applicable, and class of shares issuable:

1.

N/A

N/A

N/A

2.

N/A

N/A

N/A

3.

N/A

N/A

N/A

( / /

)

shares (Note 1)

N/A

Total D.

(Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Other Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer

during the

which may

month

be issued

pursuant

pursuant

thereto

thereto as

at close of

Type of Issue

the month

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

1.

Rights issue

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

2.

Open offer

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer

during the

which may

month

be issued

pursuant

pursuant

thereto

thereto as

at close of

Type of Issue

the month

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

(

/

/

)

State

Issue and allotment

3.

Placing

At price :

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

4.

Bonus issue

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

5.

Scrip

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

dividend

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

repurchased (Note 1)

6.

Repurchase of

Cancellation date :

(

/

/

)

shares

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer

during the

which may

month

be issued

pursuant

pursuant

thereto

thereto as

at close of

Type of Issue

the month

Class

of

shares

________

redeemed (Note 1)

7.

Redemption

Redemption date :

(

/

/

)

of shares

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

8.

Consideration

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

issue

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

9.

Capital

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

reorganisation

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class of shares issuable

________

10.

Other

(Note 1)

State

(

/

/

)

(Please

At price :

Issue and allotment

currency

specify)

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

N/A

N/A

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Total E. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

5,431,900

N/A

N/A

(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)

IV. Confirmations

We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:

(Note 2)

  1. all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;
  2. all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;
  3. all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled;
  4. all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 3);
  5. all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;
  6. all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;
  7. completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and

(viii)the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.

Remarks (if any):

Submitted by: Wang Mengde___________________________________

Title:Director______________________________________

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Notes :

  1. State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
  2. Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is required to be made in this return.
  3. "Identical" means in this context:
    • the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;
    • they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and
    • they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects.
  5. If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.

Disclaimer

Sunac China Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 12:06:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMIT
08:07aSUNAC CHINA : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities Ended 3..
PU
06:37aSUNAC CHINA : Unaudited operation data for july 2020
PU
07/29SUNAC CHINA : Issuance of us$500 million 6.65% senior notes due 2024
PU
06/01SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/07Sunac China Shares Rise After It Sells More of Its Stake in Jinke Property
DJ
04/01China developers raise funds at home to repay pricier offshore debt
RE
03/26Sunac China's 2019 Net Profit Rose 57%
DJ
03/05SUNAC CHINA : Unaudited operation data for february 2020
PU
02/24China, Hong Kong stocks drop as coronavirus fears deepen
RE
02/24Sunac China Expects Higher Net Profit for 2019
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 232 B 33 406 M 33 406 M
Net income 2020 29 297 M 4 221 M 4 221 M
Net Debt 2020 222 B 32 046 M 32 046 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,95x
Yield 2020 4,59%
Capitalization 149 B 21 372 M 21 466 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,60x
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 50 834
Free-Float 53,9%
Chart SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sunac China Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 45,46 CNY
Last Close Price 31,98 CNY
Spread / Highest target 87,9%
Spread / Average Target 42,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Meng De Wang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Shu Ping Huang Executive President & Executive Director
Hong Bin Sun Chairman
Xi Gao Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
Xun Chi Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED-23.63%21 372
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-19.36%35 969
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-22.73%33 150
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-15.08%30 318
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED3.97%29 367
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-19.39%28 012
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group