Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Sunac China Holdings Limited    1918   KYG8569A1067

SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1918)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 05/07
32.7 HKD   -0.30%
10:41pSUNAC CHINA : Shares Rise After It Sells More of Its Stake in Jinke Property
DJ
04/01China developers raise funds at home to repay pricier offshore debt
RE
03/26SUNAC CHINA : 2019 Net Profit Rose 57%
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sunac China : Shares Rise After It Sells More of Its Stake in Jinke Property

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 10:41pm EDT

By Martin Mou

Sunac China Holdings shares rose Friday morning after it sold more of its stake in smaller peer Jinke Property Group Co. in a move analysts say could lower the Chinese developer's debt.

Sunac, through two subsidiaries, disposed of a 5% stake in Shenzhen-listed Jinke earlier this week for 2.14 billion yuan ($302.1 million), it said Thursday.

Sunac shares were last up 3.1% at HK$33.70.

The sale followed Sunac's disposal of another 11% stake in Jinke last month for CNY4.70 billion.

The latest divestment shows Sunac's strong determination to deleverage and the developer is likely to keep improving its capital position by selling more of its Jinke holding, Jefferies says. Sunac's sales could resume on-year growth starting from May, it says.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JINKE PROPERTY GROUP CO., LTD. -1.01% 7.87 End-of-day quote.-1.01%
SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.30% 32.7 End-of-day quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMIT
10:41pSUNAC CHINA : Shares Rise After It Sells More of Its Stake in Jinke Property
DJ
04/01China developers raise funds at home to repay pricier offshore debt
RE
03/26SUNAC CHINA : 2019 Net Profit Rose 57%
DJ
03/05SUNAC CHINA : Unaudited operation data for february 2020
PU
02/24China, Hong Kong stocks drop as coronavirus fears deepen
RE
02/24SUNAC CHINA : Expects Higher Net Profit for 2019
DJ
02/14Chinese property firms bank on virtual reality as virus fears hit market
RE
02/05SUNAC CHINA : Unaudited operation data for january 2020
PU
01/29Hong Kong Stocks Slump, Catching Up to Coronavirus Fears -- 2nd Update
DJ
01/29Hong Kong Stocks Slump, Catching Up to Coronavirus Fears -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 235 B
EBIT 2020 40 965 M
Net income 2020 29 793 M
Debt 2020 235 B
Yield 2020 5,01%
P/E ratio 2020 4,50x
P/E ratio 2021 3,83x
EV / Sales2020 1,59x
EV / Sales2021 1,39x
Capitalization 139 B
Chart SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sunac China Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 47,57  CNY
Last Close Price 29,88  CNY
Spread / Highest target 101%
Spread / Average Target 59,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Meng De Wang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Shu Ping Huang Executive President & Executive Director
Hong Bin Sun Chairman
Xi Gao Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
Xun Chi Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%19 690
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.16%38 913
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-2.66%37 241
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-1.29%28 470
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.27%28 358
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-0.10%27 142
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group