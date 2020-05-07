Sunac China : Shares Rise After It Sells More of Its Stake in Jinke Property

By Martin Mou



Sunac China Holdings shares rose Friday morning after it sold more of its stake in smaller peer Jinke Property Group Co. in a move analysts say could lower the Chinese developer's debt.

Sunac, through two subsidiaries, disposed of a 5% stake in Shenzhen-listed Jinke earlier this week for 2.14 billion yuan ($302.1 million), it said Thursday.

Sunac shares were last up 3.1% at HK$33.70.

The sale followed Sunac's disposal of another 11% stake in Jinke last month for CNY4.70 billion.

The latest divestment shows Sunac's strong determination to deleverage and the developer is likely to keep improving its capital position by selling more of its Jinke holding, Jefferies says. Sunac's sales could resume on-year growth starting from May, it says.

