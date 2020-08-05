Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Sunac China Holdings Limited    1918   KYG8569A1067

SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1918)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/04
35.55 HKD   +0.42%
06:37aSUNAC CHINA : Unaudited operation data for july 2020
PU
07/29SUNAC CHINA : Issuance of us$500 million 6.65% senior notes due 2024
PU
06/01SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sunac China : UNAUDITED OPERATION DATA FOR JULY 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 06:37am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

融創中國控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01918)

UNAUDITED OPERATION DATA FOR JULY 2020

The board of directors (the "Board") of Sunac China Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce certain unaudited operation data of the Company, its subsidiaries and affiliated company (the "Group") for July 2020 as follows:

In July 2020, the Group achieved contracted sales value amounted to approximately RMB52.25 billion, and contracted sales area amounted to approximately 3,728 thousand sq.m., with contracted average selling price of approximately RMB14,020 per sq.m..

As at the end of July 2020, the Group achieved contracted sales value amounted to approximately RMB247.52 billion, and contracted sales area amounted to approximately 17,762 thousand sq.m., with contracted average selling price of approximately RMB13,940 per sq.m..

The aforesaid sales data is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which is subject to change and may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published in the annual or the interim report of the Company due to various uncertainties during the process of collecting such sales information, and therefore, the information contained in this announcement is provided for investor's reference only. Investors should exercise care when dealing in the securities of the Company and avoid placing undue reliance on such information. In the event of any doubt, investors should seek professional advice from professionals or financial consultants.

By order of the Board

Sunac China Holdings Limited

SUN Hongbin

Chairman

Hong Kong, 5 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. SUN Hongbin, Mr. WANG Mengde, Mr. JING Hong, Mr. CHI Xun, Mr. TIAN Qiang, Mr. SHANG Yu, Mr. HUANG Shuping and Mr. SUN Kevin Zheyi; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. POON Chiu Kwok, Mr. ZHU Jia, Mr. LI Qin and Mr. MA Lishan.

Disclaimer

Sunac China Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 10:36:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMIT
06:37aSUNAC CHINA : Unaudited operation data for july 2020
PU
07/29SUNAC CHINA : Issuance of us$500 million 6.65% senior notes due 2024
PU
06/01SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/07Sunac China Shares Rise After It Sells More of Its Stake in Jinke Property
DJ
04/01China developers raise funds at home to repay pricier offshore debt
RE
03/26Sunac China's 2019 Net Profit Rose 57%
DJ
03/05SUNAC CHINA : Unaudited operation data for february 2020
PU
02/24China, Hong Kong stocks drop as coronavirus fears deepen
RE
02/24Sunac China Expects Higher Net Profit for 2019
DJ
02/14Chinese property firms bank on virtual reality as virus fears hit market
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 232 B 33 353 M 33 353 M
Net income 2020 29 297 M 4 214 M 4 214 M
Net Debt 2020 222 B 31 995 M 31 995 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,95x
Yield 2020 4,59%
Capitalization 149 B 21 372 M 21 432 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,60x
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 50 834
Free-Float 53,9%
Chart SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sunac China Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 45,46 CNY
Last Close Price 31,98 CNY
Spread / Highest target 87,9%
Spread / Average Target 42,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Meng De Wang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Shu Ping Huang Executive President & Executive Director
Hong Bin Sun Chairman
Xi Gao Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
Xun Chi Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED-23.63%21 372
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-19.36%35 969
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-22.73%33 150
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-15.08%30 318
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED3.97%29 367
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-19.39%28 012
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group