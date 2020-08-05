Sunac China : UNAUDITED OPERATION DATA FOR JULY 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNAUDITED OPERATION DATA FOR JULY 2020

The board of directors (the "Board") of Sunac China Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce certain unaudited operation data of the Company, its subsidiaries and affiliated company (the "Group") for July 2020 as follows:

In July 2020, the Group achieved contracted sales value amounted to approximately RMB52.25 billion, and contracted sales area amounted to approximately 3,728 thousand sq.m., with contracted average selling price of approximately RMB14,020 per sq.m..

As at the end of July 2020, the Group achieved contracted sales value amounted to approximately RMB247.52 billion, and contracted sales area amounted to approximately 17,762 thousand sq.m., with contracted average selling price of approximately RMB13,940 per sq.m..

The aforesaid sales data is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which is subject to change and may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published in the annual or the interim report of the Company due to various uncertainties during the process of collecting such sales information, and therefore, the information contained in this announcement is provided for investor's reference only. Investors should exercise care when dealing in the securities of the Company and avoid placing undue reliance on such information. In the event of any doubt, investors should seek professional advice from professionals or financial consultants.

