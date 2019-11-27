Log in
SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1918)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sunac China to Take 51% Stakes in Two Chinese Property Companies

0
11/27/2019 | 04:11am EST

By P.R.Venkat

Sunac China Holdings Ltd. (1918.HK) is planning to acquire two stakes of 51% each in a pair of Chinese companies that develop and operate real-estate projects in China for 15.27 billion yuan ($2.17 billion).

Chinese real-estate developer Sunac China will buy the stakes from YMCI, the state-owned assets supervision and administration commission of Yunnan Province, it said in a Hong Kong exchange filing Wednesday.

YMCI will hold the remaining 49% stakes of both companies, Global Century and Times Global, the statement said. Global Century and Times Global manage 18 real-estate projects, including residential, commercial and hotel properties.

Sunac said it will fund the acquisitions with its internal resources.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HOTEL PROPERTIES LIMITED -0.82% 3.64 End-of-day quote.1.11%
SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.26% 37.75 End-of-day quote.47.75%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.04% 7.0221 Delayed Quote.2.37%
WHEELOCK AND COMPANY LIMITED 0.81% 49.5 End-of-day quote.10.49%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 191 B
EBIT 2019 37 118 M
Net income 2019 25 632 M
Debt 2019 99 303 M
Yield 2019 3,59%
P/E ratio 2019 5,88x
P/E ratio 2020 4,77x
EV / Sales2019 1,31x
EV / Sales2020 0,91x
Capitalization 151 B
Chart SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sunac China Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 44,67  CNY
Last Close Price 33,91  CNY
Spread / Highest target 60,9%
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Meng De Wang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Shu Ping Huang Executive President & Executive Director
Hong Bin Sun Chairman
Xi Gao Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
Xun Chi Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED47.75%21 420
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED3.51%42 565
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-0.75%37 225
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED14.93%31 560
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED17.79%31 161
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED44.16%25 402
Categories
