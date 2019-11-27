Sunac China to Take 51% Stakes in Two Chinese Property Companies

By P.R.Venkat



Sunac China Holdings Ltd. (1918.HK) is planning to acquire two stakes of 51% each in a pair of Chinese companies that develop and operate real-estate projects in China for 15.27 billion yuan ($2.17 billion).

Chinese real-estate developer Sunac China will buy the stakes from YMCI, the state-owned assets supervision and administration commission of Yunnan Province, it said in a Hong Kong exchange filing Wednesday.

YMCI will hold the remaining 49% stakes of both companies, Global Century and Times Global, the statement said. Global Century and Times Global manage 18 real-estate projects, including residential, commercial and hotel properties.

Sunac said it will fund the acquisitions with its internal resources.

