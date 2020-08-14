Suncity : ANNOUNCEMENT - SECOND QUARTERLY REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 BY A LISTED SUBSIDIARY - SUNTRUST HOME DEVELOPERS, INC.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SUNCITY GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

太陽城集團控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1383)

ANNOUNCEMENT

SECOND QUARTERLY REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED

30 JUNE 2020 BY A LISTED SUBSIDIARY -

SUNTRUST HOME DEVELOPERS, INC.

This announcement is made by Suncity Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

This announcement is not an announcement on the financial results of the Company but an announcement to provide shareholders of the Company and the public investors with information on the financial results of Suntrust Home Developers, Inc. ("SunTrust"), an overseas listed subsidiary of the Company listed on The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. ("PSE").

Reference is made to the overseas regulatory announcement of the Company dated 14 August 2020 on the second quarterly report for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (the "Q2 Report") published by SunTrust on the website of PSE on 14 August 2020.