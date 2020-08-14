Log in
Suncity : ANNOUNCEMENT - SECOND QUARTERLY REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 BY A LISTED SUBSIDIARY - SUNTRUST HOME DEVELOPERS, INC.

08/14/2020 | 05:13am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SUNCITY GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

太陽城集團控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1383)

ANNOUNCEMENT

SECOND QUARTERLY REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED

30 JUNE 2020 BY A LISTED SUBSIDIARY -

SUNTRUST HOME DEVELOPERS, INC.

This announcement is made by Suncity Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

This announcement is not an announcement on the financial results of the Company but an announcement to provide shareholders of the Company and the public investors with information on the financial results of Suntrust Home Developers, Inc. ("SunTrust"), an overseas listed subsidiary of the Company listed on The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. ("PSE").

Reference is made to the overseas regulatory announcement of the Company dated 14 August 2020 on the second quarterly report for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (the "Q2 Report") published by SunTrust on the website of PSE on 14 August 2020.

- 1 -

Set out below are the financial highlights containing key financial information of SunTrust extracted from the Q2 Report, which was prepared in accordance with the Philippine Financial Reporting Standards, for information of the shareholders of the Company and the public investors:

SUNTRUST HOME DEVELOPERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2019 (Amounts in Philippine Pesos)

Six months ended June 30,

2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)

REVENUES

Management fees

-

Rental income

-

Service income

-

-

COSTS AND EXPENSES

Cost of services

-

Operating expenses

26,802,973

Finance costs

-

Tax expense

419,299

27,222,272

OTHER (LOSS) INCOME

Unrealized foreign exchange loss

(17,677,007)

Finance and other income

2,096,540

Equity in net earnings of an associate

5,832,241

(9,748,226)

NET (LOSS) PROFIT

(36,970,498)

(Loss) Earnings Per Share -

Basic and Diluted

(0.0051)

257,525,953

17,999,105

9,636,931

285,161,989

177,353,257

75,434,091

3,120,384

13,922,732

269,830,464

-

11,156,327

-

11,156,327

26,487,852

0.0118

- 2 -

SUNTRUST HOME DEVELOPERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

JUNE 30, 2020 AND DECEMBER 31, 2019

(Amounts in Philippine Pesos)

June 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

219,148,064

1,278,214,939

Trade and other receivables

24,812

75,596

Due from related parties

27,356,691

27,382,014

Other current assets - net

19,092,790

2,092,871

Total Current Assets

265,622,357

1,307,765,420

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Interest in an associate

146,976,973

141,144,732

Deposits

3,287,362,993

-

Prepayments for non-current assets

390,644,540

-

Property and equipment - net

1,690,892

-

Total Non-current Assets

3,826,675,398

141,144,732

TOTAL ASSETS

4,092,297,755

1,448,910,152

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade and other payables

228,278,858

57,502,895

Due to related parties

22,813,608

-

TOTAL LIABILITIES

251,092,466

57,502,895

EQUITY

3,841,205,289

1,391,407,257

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

4,092,297,755

1,448,910,152

- 3 -

By order of the Board

Suncity Group Holdings Limited

Chau Cheok Wa

Chairman

Hong Kong, 14 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Chau Cheok Wa, Mr. Lo Kai Bong, Mr. Au Chung On John and Mr. Manuel Assis Da Silva; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Tou Kin Chuen, Dr. Wu Kam Fun Roderick and Mr. Lo Wai Tung John

- 4 -

Disclaimer

Suncity Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 09:12:07 UTC
