Suncity : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
SUNCITY GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
太陽城集團控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1383)
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of the shareholders (the "Shareholders") of Suncity Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held at Jade Room, Artyzen Club, 401A, 4th Floor, Shun Tak Centre, 200 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong on Friday, 21 August 2020 at 2:30 p.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing with or without amendments, the following resolution of the Company:
Capitalised terms used in this notice have the same meanings as those defined in the circular of the Company dated 31 July 2020.
ORDINARY RESOLUTION
"THAT
the entering into of the Supplemental Deed (a copy of the Supplemental Deed having been produced to the EGM and marked "A" and initialed by the chairman of the EGM for the purpose of identification), and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including but not limited to the Extension) be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified;
- 1 -
the Directors be and is/are hereby granted the specific mandate to allot and issue of the conversion shares upon exercise of the conversion rights attached to the Convertible Bonds in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Convertible Bonds as altered by the Supplemental Deed; and
any one or more Directors be and is/are hereby authorised to sign, execute, perfect, deliver and do all such documents, deeds, acts, matters and things, as the case may be, as they may in their discretion consider necessary desirable or expedient to carry out and implement the Supplemental Deed and the transactions contemplated thereunder into full effect and to agree to such variation, amendment or waiver as are in the reasonable opinion of the Directors in the interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole provided that such variation, amendment or waiver shall not be fundamentally different from the terms as provided in the Supplemental Deed."
By order of the Board
SUNCITY GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Chau Cheok Wa
Chairman
Hong Kong, 31 July 2020
Registered office:
Principal place of business in Hong Kong:
Cricket Square
Unit 1705, 17/F., West Tower
Hutchins Drive
Shun Tak Centre
P.O. Box 2681
168-200 Connaught Road Central
Grand Cayman KY1-1111
Hong Kong
Cayman Islands
- 2 -
Notes:
Any Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the EGM shall be entitled to appoint another person as his proxy to attend and vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a Shareholder. If more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the number and class of Shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed.
In the case of joint holders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the vote(s) of the other joint holder(s); and for this purpose seniority shall be determined as the person so present whose name stands first on the register of members in respect of such share shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.
In order to be valid, a form of proxy must be deposited at the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed (or a certified copy thereof) not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the above meeting or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). The completion and return of the form of proxy shall not preclude members of the Company from attending and voting in person at the above meeting (or any adjourned meeting thereof) if they so wish.
The register of members of the Company will be closed from 18 August 2020 to 21 August 2020 (both days inclusive) for determining the identity of the Shareholders who are entitled to attend and vote at the EGM. No transfer of Shares will be registered during this period. Shareholders whose name appears on the register of members of the Company on 21 August 2020 shall be entitled to attend and vote at the EGM. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the EGM, unregistered holders of the Shares should ensure that all transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the share registrar and transfer office of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on 17 August 2020.
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Chau Cheok Wa, Mr. Lo Kai Bong, Mr. Au Chung On John and Mr. Manuel Assis Da Silva; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Tou Kin Chuen, Dr. Wu Kam Fun Roderick and Mr. Lo Wai Tung John.
- 3 -
PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE EGM
At the time of publishing this notice the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in Hong Kong is still developing and the situation at the time of the EGM is difficult to predict. The Company will closely monitor the development of the COVID-19 pandemic and any regulations or measures introduced or to be introduced by the Hong Kong Government in relation to COVID-19 pandemic. The Company will ensure that the EGM will be conducted in compliance with the regulations or measures of the Hong Kong Government and Shareholders will not be deprived of their right of voting on the resolutions to be proposed at the EGM. The Company reminds attendees that they should carefully consider the risks of attending the EGM, taking into account their own personal circumstances. Furthermore, the Company would like to remind shareholders that physical attendance in person at the EGM is not necessary for the purpose of exercising their voting rights and strongly recommends shareholders to appoint the chairman of the EGM as their proxy and submit their form of proxy as early as possible.
Should the coronavirus continue to affect Hong Kong at or around the time of the EGM, the Company may implement precautionary measures at the EGM in the interests of the health and safety of the attendees of the EGM which include without limitation:
All attendees will be required to wear surgical face masks before they are permitted to attend, and during their attendance of, the EGM. Attendees are advised to observe good personal hygiene and maintain appropriate social distance with each other at all times when attending the EGM.
There will be compulsory body temperature screening for all persons before entering the EGM venue. Should anyone seeking to attend the EGM decline to submit to temperature testing or be found to be suffering from a fever with a body temperature of 37.3 degrees Celsius or above or otherwise unwell, the Company will request such persons to stay in an isolated place for completing the voting procedures.
Attendees may be asked if (i) he/she has travelled outside of Hong Kong within 14 days immediately before the EGM; (ii) he/she is subject to any HKSAR Government prescribed quarantine requirement; and (iii) he/she has any flu-like symptoms or close contact with any person under quarantine or with recent travel history. Any person who responds positively to any of these questions will be requested to stay in an isolated place for completing the voting procedures.
Appropriate distancing and spacing in line with the guidance from the HKSAR Government will be maintained and as such, the Company may limit the number of attendees at the EGM as may be necessary to avoid over-crowding.
- 4 -
Each attendee will be assigned a designated seat to facilitate contact tracing and to ensure appropriate social distancing.
No gifts, food or beverages will be provided at the EGM.
Company staff and representatives at the EGM venue will assist with crowd control and queue management to ensure appropriate social distancing.
Due to the constantly evolving COVID-19 pandemic situation, the Company may implement further changes and precautionary measures in relation to the EGM arrangements at short notice. Shareholders should check the Company's website.
Suncity Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 11:55:18 UTC