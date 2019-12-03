Suncity : Notification Letter and Request Form

SUNCITY GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

太陽城集團控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立之有限公司）

(Stock Code: 1383) （股份代號：1383）

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函

Dear Non-Registered Shareholder(1),

Suncity Group Holdings Limited (the "Company")

Notification of publication of Circular in relation to the Renewal of Continuing Connected Transactions (the "Current Corporate Communication") on the Company's website and the HKEXnews website

The Current Corporate Communication of the Company, in both English and Chinese versions, is available on the website of the Company at www.suncitygroup.com.hk and the HKEXnews website of Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking the "Investor relations" section of the Company's website or browsing through the HKEXnews website.

If you wish to receive printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side and return it to the Company's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong by post using the mailing label (for pre-paid postage in Hong Kong) at the bottom of the Request Form.

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, you will expressly indicate that your instruction to receive printed version will apply to all future Corporate Communications(2) of the Company to be sent to you until you notify the Company's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar to the contrary or you cease to hold any shares of the Company.

Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please do not hesitate to call the enquiry hotline at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Suncity Group Holdings Limited

Chau Cheok Wa

Chairman

Notes: (1) This notification letter is addressed to "Non-registered Shareholder", which means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications.

"Corporate Communications" refer to any documents issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of any its securities, including but not limited to, the directors' report and annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report, the interim report, a notice of meeting, a listing document, a circular and a proxy form.

各非登記股東(1)：

太陽城集團控股有限公司（「本公司」）

－於本公司網站及披露易網站刊發有關重續持續關連交易通函（「本次公司通訊」）之發佈通知

本公司之本次公司通訊，均備有英文及中文版本，已登載於本公司網站www.suncitygroup.com.hk及香港交易及結算所有限 公司披露易網站www.hkexnews.hk。 閣下可於本公司網站內的「投資者關係」項目內或披露易網站瀏覽本次公司通訊。

如 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊之印刷本，請填妥本函背面之申請表格及使用申請表格底部隨附之郵寄標籤（已預付在香 港投寄之郵費）寄回本公司之股份過戶登記分處卓佳證券登記有限公司，地址為香港皇后大道東一百八十三號合和中心 五十四樓。

請注意，當 閣下填寫及寄回申請表格以索取本次公司通訊之印刷本後，即表示確認 閣下收取印刷本之指示將適用於 本公司今後所有之公司通訊(2)，直至 閣下通知本公司之股份過戶登記分處另外之安排或停止持有本公司的股份。

閣下如就本通知有任何疑問，請於上午九時至下午五時（星期一至星期五，公眾假期除外），致電查詢熱線（852）2980 1333。

代表

太陽城集團控股有限公司

周焯華

主席

謹啟

附註： (1) 此函件乃向本公司之非登記之股東（指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，並透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知，希 望收取公司通訊）發出。