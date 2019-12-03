Log in
Suncity : Notification Letter and Request Form

12/03/2019

SUNCITY GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

太陽城集團控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立之有限公司）

(Stock Code: 1383) （股份代號：1383

NOTIFICATION LETTER  通知信函

Dear Non-Registered Shareholder(1),

Suncity Group Holdings Limited (the "Company")

  • Notification of publication of Circular in relation to the Renewal of Continuing Connected Transactions (the "Current Corporate Communication") on the Company's website and the HKEXnews website

The Current Corporate Communication of the Company, in both English and Chinese versions, is available on the website of the Company at www.suncitygroup.com.hk and the HKEXnews website of Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking the "Investor relations" section of the Company's website or browsing through the HKEXnews website.

If you wish to receive printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side and return it to the Company's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong by post using the mailing label (for pre-paid postage in Hong Kong) at the bottom of the Request Form.

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, you will expressly indicate that your instruction to receive printed version will apply to all future Corporate Communications(2) of the Company to be sent to you until you notify the Company's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar to the contrary or you cease to hold any shares of the Company.

Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please do not hesitate to call the enquiry hotline at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Suncity Group Holdings Limited

Chau Cheok Wa

Chairman

Notes: (1) This notification letter is addressed to "Non-registered Shareholder", which means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications.

  1. "Corporate Communications" refer to any documents issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of any its securities, including but not limited to, the directors' report and annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report, the interim report, a notice of meeting, a listing document, a circular and a proxy form.

各非登記股東(1)

太陽城集團控股有限公司（「本公司」）

－於本公司網站及披露易網站刊發有關重續持續關連交易通函（「本次公司通訊」）之發佈通知

本公司之本次公司通訊，均備有英文及中文版本，已登載於本公司網站www.suncitygroup.com.hk及香港交易及結算所有限 公司披露易網站www.hkexnews.hk。 閣下可於本公司網站內的「投資者關係」項目內或披露易網站瀏覽本次公司通訊。

如 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊之印刷本，請填妥本函背面之申請表格及使用申請表格底部隨附之郵寄標籤（已預付在香 港投寄之郵費）寄回本公司之股份過戶登記分處卓佳證券登記有限公司，地址為香港皇后大道東一百八十三號合和中心 五十四樓。

請注意，當 閣下填寫及寄回申請表格以索取本次公司通訊之印刷本後，即表示確認 閣下收取印刷本之指示將適用於 本公司今後所有之公司通訊(2)，直至 閣下通知本公司之股份過戶登記分處另外之安排或停止持有本公司的股份。

閣下如就本通知有任何疑問，請於上午九時至下午五時（星期一至星期五，公眾假期除外），致電查詢熱線（8522980 1333

代表

太陽城集團控股有限公司

周焯華

主席

謹啟

附註： (1) 此函件乃向本公司之非登記之股東（指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，並透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知，希 望收取公司通訊）發出。

  1. 「公司通訊」指本公司發出或將會發出以供其任何證券的持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於董事會報告及年度賬目（連同核數 師報告）、中期報告、會議通告、上市文件、通函及代表委任表格。

Name(s) and Address of Non-Registered Holder(s)

非登記持有人姓名及地址

Request Form  申請表格

To: Suncity Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") c/o Tricor Investor Services Limited

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong

致： 太陽城集團控股有限公司（「本公司」） 卓佳證券登記有限公司轉交

香港皇后大道東一百八十三號 合和中心五十四樓

I/We would like to receive the current and future Corporate Communications(1) of the Company in printed copy.

本人╱吾等要求索取本公司本次及今後刊發之公司通訊。

Signature:

Date:

簽名：

日期：

Name:

(English 英文)

(Chinese 中文)

姓名：

(in block letters 請以正楷填寫)

Contact

Phone

Number:

聯絡電話：

Notes 附註：

  1. "Corporate Communications" refer to any documents issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of any its securities, including but not limited to, the directors' report and annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report, the interim report, a notice of meeting, a listing document, a circular and a proxy form.
    「公司通訊」指本公司發出或將會發出以供其任何證券的持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於董事會報告及年度賬目（連同核數師報告）、中期報告、會 議通告、上市文件、通函及代表委任表格。
  2. By completing and returning this Request Form to request for the printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication, you have expressly indicated that you prefer to receive all
    future Corporate Communications of the Company in printed copy.
    當 閣下填寫及寄回此申請表格以索取本次刊發之公司通訊印刷本後，即表示 閣下確認擬收取本公司日後刊發的所有公司通訊的印刷本。

(Please cut along the dotted line 請沿虛線剪下)

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on an envelope to

return the Request Form to us.

No postage stamp is required for local mailing

當 閣下寄回此表格時，請將此郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄， 閣下無需支付郵費或貼上郵票

Mailing Label 郵寄標籤

Tricor Investor Services Limited

卓佳證券登記有限公司

Freepost No. 簡便回郵號碼：37

Hong Kong 香港

Suncity Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
