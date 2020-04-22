SunCoke Energy : Issues First Annual Sustainability Report

LISLE, Ill., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC), the largest independent producer of high-quality coke in the Americas, published its first annual Sustainability Report.

SunCoke's inaugural Sustainability Report highlights the company's industry-leading practices that prioritize worker safety and environmental impact.

The company has consistently operated within the top quartiles for the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA) recordable injury rates as measured and report by the American Coke and Coal Chemical Institute.

SunCoke sets the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Maximum Achievable Control Technology (MACT) standards with its heat-recovery coke-making technology that converts heat generated during the coking process into steam and/or electricity, which is then sold to customers or the grid.

'I am pleased to present SunCoke Energy's first annual Sustainability Report. At its core, this report documents what have been SunCoke's practices for years: a strong commitment to safety and environmental stewardship, signature technology with facilities having best available control technology and constant focus on operational excellence and improvement,' said Michael Rippey, Chief Executive Officer.

In future reports, SunCoke will be reporting on its continued emphasis on operational safety and environmental sustainability.

ABOUT SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) supplies high-quality coke to the integrated steel industry under long-term, take-or-pay contracts that pass through commodity and certain operating costs to customers. We utilize an innovative heat-recovery cokemaking technology that captures excess heat for steam or electrical power generation. Our cokemaking facilities are located in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Virginia and Brazil. We have more than 55 years of cokemaking experience serving the integrated steel industry. In addition, we provide export and domestic material handling services to coke, coal, steel, power and other bulk and liquids customers. Our logistics terminals have the collective capacity to mix and transload more than 40 million tons of material each year and are strategically located to reach Gulf Coast, East Coast, Great Lakes and international ports. To learn more about SunCoke Energy, Inc., please visit our website at www.suncoke.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some of the statements included in this press release constitute 'forward-looking statements' (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by the use of such words as 'believe,' 'expect,' 'plan,' 'project,' 'intend,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'predict,' 'potential,' 'continue,' 'may,' 'will,' 'should' or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond the control of SunCoke) that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to domestic and international economic, political, business, operational, competitive, regulatory and/or market factors affecting SunCoke, as well as uncertainties related to: pending or future litigation, legislation or regulatory actions; liability for remedial actions or assessments under existing or future environmental regulations; gains and losses related to acquisition, disposition or impairment of assets; recapitalizations; access to, and costs of, capital; the effects of changes in accounting rules applicable to SunCoke; and changes in tax, environmental and other laws and regulations applicable to SunCoke's businesses.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based upon the current knowledge, beliefs and expectations of SunCoke management, and upon assumptions by SunCoke concerning future conditions, any or all of which ultimately may prove to be inaccurate. The reader should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. SunCoke does not intend, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter its forward-looking statements (or associated cautionary language), whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this press release except as required by applicable law.

In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, SunCoke has included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission cautionary language identifying important factors (but not necessarily all the important factors) that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by SunCoke. For information concerning these factors, see SunCoke's Securities and Exchange Commission filings such as its annual and quarterly reports and current reports on Form 8-K, copies of which are available free of charge on SunCoke's website at www.suncoke.com. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements. Unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this release also could have material adverse effects on forward- looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/suncoke-energy-inc-issues-first-annual-sustainability-report-301045598.html

SOURCE SunCoke Energy, Inc.