SunCoke Energy, Inc. : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Date

LISLE, Ill., Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) plans to release its fourth quarter 2018 financial results and 2019 guidance on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, before trading opens on the New York Stock Exchange.

SXC will host its quarterly earnings call at 10:00 am ET on February 5, 2019. The conference call will be webcast live and archived for replay in the Investors section of www.suncoke.com. Investors may participate in this call by dialing 1-833-236-5757 in the U.S. or 1-647-689-4185 if outside the U.S., confirmation code 3165918.

ABOUT SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) and its sponsored master limited partnership subsidiary, SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SXCP), supply high-quality coke used in the blast furnace production of steel, under long-term, take-or-pay contracts that pass through commodity and certain operating costs to customers. We utilize an innovative heat-recovery technology that captures excess heat for steam or electrical power generation. Our cokemaking facilities are located in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Virginia and Brazil. We have more than 55 years of cokemaking experience serving the integrated steel industry. Through SXCP, we provide export and domestic material handling services to coke, coal, steel, power and other bulk and liquids customers. Our logistics terminals have the collective capacity to blend and transload more than 40 million tons of material each year and are strategically located to reach Gulf Coast, East Coast, Great Lakes and international ports. To learn more about SunCoke Energy, Inc. and SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P., visit our website at www.suncoke.com.

