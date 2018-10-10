Log in
SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP (SXCP)
SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Date

10/10/2018 | 12:46pm CEST

LISLE, Ill., Oct. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SXCP) plans to release its third quarter 2018 financial results on Thursday, October 25, 2018, before trading opens on the New York Stock Exchange.

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P.

SXCP will host its quarterly earnings call at 8:30 am ET on October 25, 2018. The conference call will be webcast live and archived for replay in the Investors section of www.suncoke.com. Investors may participate in this call by dialing 1-833-236-5757 in the U.S. or 1-647-689-4185 if outside the U.S., confirmation code 8991756.

ABOUT SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P.
SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SXCP) is a publicly traded master limited partnership that manufactures high-quality coke used in the blast furnace production of steel and provides export and domestic material handling services to coke, coal, steel, power and other bulk and liquids customers. In our cokemaking business, we utilize an innovative heat-recovery technology that captures excess heat for steam or electrical power generation and have long-term, take-or-pay coke contracts that pass through commodity and certain operating costs. Our logistics terminals have the collective capacity to blend and transload more than 40 million tons of material each year and are strategically located to reach Gulf Coast, East Coast, Great Lakes and international ports. SXCP's General Partner is a wholly owned subsidiary of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC), which has more than 50 years of cokemaking experience serving the integrated steel industry. To learn more about SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P., visit our website at www.suncoke.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/suncoke-energy-partners-lp-announces-third-quarter-2018-earnings-date-300728248.html

SOURCE SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P.


© PRNewswire 2018
