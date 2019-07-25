Canada's Suncor hopeful on deal with Alberta govt to boost oil production

Alberta is Canada's energy heartland but crude production has been limited since the start of 2019 when the provincial government imposed curtailments to ease congestion on export pipelines that had pushed the discount on Canadian crude to record lows.

Earlier this month, some of Canada's biggest producers including Suncor said they were in talks with the government about being allowed to produce more than their current quotas as long as that incremental production was shipped to market by rail.

(Reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Bernadette Baum)

By Nia Williams