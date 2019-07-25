Log in
Canada's Suncor hopeful on deal with Alberta govt to boost oil production

07/25/2019
CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - Canada's Suncor Energy is hopeful the Alberta government will decide "in the next month or so" to strike a deal that would allow oil producers to boost their output despite ongoing curtailments, the company's chief executive said on Thursday.

Alberta is Canada's energy heartland but crude production has been limited since the start of 2019 when the provincial government imposed curtailments to ease congestion on export pipelines that had pushed the discount on Canadian crude to record lows.

Earlier this month, some of Canada's biggest producers including Suncor said they were in talks with the government about being allowed to produce more than their current quotas as long as that incremental production was shipped to market by rail.

(Reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Bernadette Baum)

By Nia Williams
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.95% 63.8 Delayed Quote.16.90%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. -0.82% 39.73 Delayed Quote.6.85%
WTI 0.84% 56.43 Delayed Quote.23.52%
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 39 347 M
EBIT 2019 7 221 M
Net income 2019 5 511 M
Debt 2019 13 615 M
Yield 2019 4,14%
P/E ratio 2019 11,0x
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,93x
EV / Sales2020 1,86x
Capitalization 62 460 M
