SUNCOR ENERGY INC.

(SU)
Canada's Suncor to install cogeneration units at oil sands plant for C$1.4 billion

09/09/2019 | 07:02pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Suncor Energy facility is seen in Sherwood Park, Alberta

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc , Canada's second-largest oil sands producer, will invest C$1.4 billion ($1.06 billion) to install two cogeneration units at its Oil Sands Base Plant, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25%, the company said on Monday.

The natural gas-fueled cogeneration units will replace coke-fired boilers and provide steam generation for Suncor's bitumen extraction and upgrading operations, as well as 800 megawatts of power to be transmitted to Alberta's electricity grid.

The Base Plant in northern Alberta is Suncor's largest oil sands project, producing 357,000 barrels per day of synthetic crude from its two upgraders.

"We're trying to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions in every barrel we produce and this is a big step forward," Suncor Chief Executive Mark Little told Reuters in a phone interview.

Suncor already transmits about 450 megawatts to the Alberta grid from its existing cogeneration units and the Base Plant project will nearly triple that contribution, Little said.

The project will provide low-carbon power equivalent to displacing 550,000 cars from the road, Suncor said in a statement.

Suncor is aiming for a C$2 billion ($1.5 billion) increase in free funds flow by 2023 and Little said the cogeneration project would generate just over 10% of that through lowering oil sands operating costs and sustaining capital costs.

It will also cut Base Plant sulphur dioxide emissions by 45% and nitrogen oxide emissions by 15%.

Cogeneration uses natural gas to produce both industrial steam and electricity. A number of other oil sands producers including Cenovus Energy Inc and MEG Energy Corp also use it to power their operations.

($1 = 1.3161 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Peter Cooney)

By Nia Williams
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENOVUS ENERGY INC 1.58% 12.19 Delayed Quote.25.00%
MEG ENERGY CORP 7.36% 5.69 Delayed Quote.-31.26%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. 0.56% 39.35 Delayed Quote.2.62%
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 38 695 M
EBIT 2019 7 139 M
Net income 2019 6 438 M
Debt 2019 13 525 M
Yield 2019 4,26%
P/E ratio 2019 9,28x
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,93x
EV / Sales2020 1,87x
Capitalization 61 214 M
Technical analysis trends SUNCOR ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 52,52  CAD
Last Close Price 39,35  CAD
Spread / Highest target 60,1%
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Walter Williams Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Mark S. Little President & Chief Operating Officer
Michael M. Wilson Chairman
Alister Cowan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Melvin E. Benson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.2.62%46 225
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION4.02%300 112
BP PLC1.02%124 601
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES9.03%101 296
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP1.98%84 262
PHILLIPS 6617.13%45 262
