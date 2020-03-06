Log in
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.

SUNCOR ENERGY INC.

(SU)
03/06 04:00:02 pm
33.52 CAD   -3.65%
Colorado Agency: Suncor Settles Air Pollution Violations

03/06/2020 | 06:57pm EST

By Josh Beckerman

Suncor Energy Inc. has settled air pollution violations at its Commerce City, Colo., refinery, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Suncor will pay $1 million in cash administrative penalties to the state and $426,705 in stipulated and other cash penalties to the state and the Environmental Protection Agency, the department said. The total settlement value of $9 million includes environmental projects and implementing recommendations from a root cause investigation.

Suncor didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The department said the settlement "resolves a host of emissions exceedances as well as violations of operating and monitoring requirements that occurred since July 2017," as well as an "operational upset" in December.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

SUNCOR ENERGY INC.-18.26%39 627
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-28.19%212 075
BP PLC-11.64%108 196
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-13.40%105 501
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION0.25%79 148
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%35 277
