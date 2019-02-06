Suncor Energy : Alberta Oil Cuts May End Sooner Than Expected, Suncor Energy CEO Says -Reuters

--The chief executive officer of Suncor Energy, Inc. (SU), Steve Williams, said it's possible government-imposed cuts on oil production in the province of Alberta could be lifted sooner than planned, Reuters reports Wednesday.

--Mr. Williams said the government's program has pushed prices up to the point where U.S. refiners can't make a profit buying Alberta crude, the report said.

--The government's program was designed to curtail a glut of oil which was impacting Alberta's pipelines and storage, the report said.

Full story: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-02-06/suncor-sees-alberta-oil-cuts-ending-early-as-prices-over-correct?srnd=premium

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com