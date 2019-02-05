Suncor Energy : Raises Dividend, Announces $2 Billion Share Buyback Plan

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) on Tuesday said the company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend and a new stock buyback program.

The new dividend of 42 cents per share represents a 17% increase over the previous payout, the company said. The new dividend will be payable March 24 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 4.

The company also said it expects to complete the current $3 billion stock buyback by the end of February. As a result, the board approved an additional $2 billion share buyback program.

Suncor is an integrated energy company with headquarters in Calgary.

