SUNCOR ENERGY INC. (SU)
  Report  
Suncor Energy : Raises Dividend, Announces $2 Billion Share Buyback Plan

02/05/2019 | 05:53pm EST

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) on Tuesday said the company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend and a new stock buyback program.

The new dividend of 42 cents per share represents a 17% increase over the previous payout, the company said. The new dividend will be payable March 24 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 4.

The company also said it expects to complete the current $3 billion stock buyback by the end of February. As a result, the board approved an additional $2 billion share buyback program.

Suncor is an integrated energy company with headquarters in Calgary.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. 0.28% 43.5 Delayed Quote.13.77%
WTI -1.94% 53.67 Delayed Quote.21.59%
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 40 446 M
EBIT 2018 5 928 M
Net income 2018 4 942 M
Debt 2018 13 564 M
Yield 2018 3,30%
P/E ratio 2018 15,50
P/E ratio 2019 13,40
EV / Sales 2018 2,04x
EV / Sales 2019 1,99x
Capitalization 68 757 M
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Walter Williams Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Mark S. Little President & Chief Operating Officer
Michael M. Wilson Chairman
Alister Cowan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Melvin E. Benson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.13.77%52 420
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION11.34%316 773
BP4.87%137 867
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES15.13%114 090
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP13.66%102 680
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION11.69%45 534
