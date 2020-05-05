Suncor Energy : Swings to 1Q Loss on Weak Demand, Oil-Price Declines

By Kimberly Chin

Suncor Energy Inc. swung to a loss in the fiscal first quarter as the Covid-19 pandemic dented demand for transportation fuels coupled with a decline in crude-oil prices.

The Canadian energy company posted a net loss of 3.53 billion Canadian dollars ($2.51 billion), or C$2.31 a share, compared with a net profit of C$1.47 billion, or C$0.93 a share, in the same quarter a year ago.

Suncor said the loss included a C$1.8 billion impairment charge, a C$1.02 billion unrealized foreign-exchange loss and a writedown of C$397 million for its hydrocarbon inventory.

Funds from operations for the quarter were C$1 billion, or C$0.66, down from C$2.59 billion, or C$1.64 a share, in the same period a year ago.

The company also recorded a first-in, first-out inventory valuation loss of C$446 million due to the drop in value of refinery feedstock costs, Suncor said.

