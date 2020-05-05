Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Suncor Energy Inc.    SU   CA8672241079

SUNCOR ENERGY INC.

(SU)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 05/05 04:00:00 pm
23.28 CAD   -1.90%
08:08pSUNCOR ENERGY : Swings to 1Q Loss on Weak Demand, Oil-Price Declines
DJ
07:32pSUNCOR ENERGY : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:21pSUNCOR ENERGY : declares dividend
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Suncor Energy : Swings to 1Q Loss on Weak Demand, Oil-Price Declines

05/05/2020 | 08:08pm EDT

By Kimberly Chin

Suncor Energy Inc. swung to a loss in the fiscal first quarter as the Covid-19 pandemic dented demand for transportation fuels coupled with a decline in crude-oil prices.

The Canadian energy company posted a net loss of 3.53 billion Canadian dollars ($2.51 billion), or C$2.31 a share, compared with a net profit of C$1.47 billion, or C$0.93 a share, in the same quarter a year ago.

Suncor said the loss included a C$1.8 billion impairment charge, a C$1.02 billion unrealized foreign-exchange loss and a writedown of C$397 million for its hydrocarbon inventory.

Funds from operations for the quarter were C$1 billion, or C$0.66, down from C$2.59 billion, or C$1.64 a share, in the same period a year ago.

The company also recorded a first-in, first-out inventory valuation loss of C$446 million due to the drop in value of refinery feedstock costs, Suncor said.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. -1.90% 23.28 Delayed Quote.-43.28%
WTI 17.61% 27.735 Delayed Quote.-67.90%
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 22 701 M
EBIT 2020 -2 643 M
Net income 2020 -400 M
Debt 2020 17 319 M
Yield 2020 7,67%
P/E ratio 2020 -24,9x
P/E ratio 2021 58,9x
EV / Sales2020 2,38x
EV / Sales2021 1,88x
Capitalization 36 817 M
Chart SUNCOR ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Suncor Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNCOR ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 30,46  CAD
Last Close Price 24,14  CAD
Spread / Highest target 120%
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark S. Little President, CEO, COO & Director
Michael M. Wilson Chairman
Alister Cowan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Melvin E. Benson Independent Director
Eira Margaret Thomas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.-43.28%26 121
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-35.68%182 396
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD0.83%114 622
BP PLC-36.26%75 399
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION0.51%73 257
PTT1.43%31 216
