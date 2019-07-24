Log in
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.

07/24 04:00:01 pm
40.1 CAD   -1.57%
06:37pSuncor Energy reports second quarter 2019 results
GL
05:40pSuncor Energy declares dividend
GL
07/18Suncor Energy releases 2019 Report on Sustainability
GL
Suncor Energy declares dividend

07/24/2019 | 05:40pm EDT

All financial figures are in Canadian dollars.

CALGARY, Alberta, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suncor Energy’s Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share on its common shares, payable September 25, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 4, 2019.

Suncor Energy is Canada's leading integrated energy company. Suncor's operations include oil sands development and upgrading, offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing under the Petro-Canada brand. A member of Dow Jones Sustainability indexes, FTSE4Good and CDP, Suncor is working to responsibly develop petroleum resources while also growing a renewable energy portfolio. Suncor is listed on the UN Global Compact 100 stock index. Suncor's common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

For more information about Suncor, visit our web site at suncor.com, follow us on Twitter @Suncor or together.suncor.com

Media inquiries:
403-296-4000
media@suncor.com

Investor inquiries:
800-558-9071
invest@suncor.com

Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 39 158 M
EBIT 2019 7 221 M
Net income 2019 5 511 M
Debt 2019 13 674 M
Yield 2019 4,14%
P/E ratio 2019 11,0x
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,95x
EV / Sales2020 1,88x
Capitalization 62 826 M
Technical analysis trends SUNCOR ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 53,16  CAD
Last Close Price 40,10  CAD
Spread / Highest target 57,1%
Spread / Average Target 32,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Walter Williams Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Mark S. Little President & Chief Operating Officer
Michael M. Wilson Chairman
Alister Cowan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Melvin E. Benson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.6.85%48 568
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION10.09%318 898
BP PLC6.32%132 735
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES13.58%109 432
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LIMITED (GDR)15.70%109 432
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP4.16%89 919
