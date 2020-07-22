Suncor Energy declares dividend

Log in
07/22 04:00:00 pm
23.97 CAD   -2.08%
05:46pSuncor Energy declares dividend
GL
05:07pTSX rises 0.05% to 16,171.06
RE
04:35pSuncor Energy Swings to 2Q Loss as Covid-19, Supply Issues Weigh
DJ
07/22/2020

All financial figures are in Canadian dollars.

CALGARY, Alberta, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suncor Energy’s Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share on its common shares, payable September 25, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 4, 2020.

Suncor Energy is Canada's leading integrated energy company. Suncor's operations include oil sands development and upgrading, offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing under the Petro-Canada brand. A member of Dow Jones Sustainability indexes, FTSE4Good and CDP, Suncor is working to responsibly develop petroleum resources while also growing a renewable energy portfolio. Suncor is listed on the UN Global Compact 100 stock index. Suncor's common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

For more information about Suncor, visit our web site at suncor.com, follow us on Twitter @Suncor or together.suncor.com

Media inquiries:
1-833-296-4570
media@suncor.com

Investor inquiries:
800-558-9071
invest@suncor.com

 

Financials
Sales 2020 24 450 M 18 212 M 18 212 M
Net income 2020 -4 354 M -3 243 M -3 243 M
Net Debt 2020 16 883 M 12 576 M 12 576 M
P/E ratio 2020 -8,46x
Yield 2020 4,49%
Capitalization 37 336 M 27 834 M 27 811 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 12 889
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart SUNCOR ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Suncor Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNCOR ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 32,00 CAD
Last Close Price 23,97 CAD
Spread / Highest target 121%
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark S. Little President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael M. Wilson Chairman
Alister Cowan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Melvin E. Benson Independent Director
Eira Margaret Thomas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.-42.48%27 777
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-36.01%188 790
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD32.36%167 959
BP PLC-33.00%81 012
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-26.01%65 956
PTT-10.23%36 399
